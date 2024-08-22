Dave Carton Takes on New Opportunity as Inaugural Head Coach for Westchester SC

August 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Independence congratulates Dave Carton on being named the inaugural Head Coach for Westchester SC, a new expansion club joining USL League One in 2025. Carton spent three years as an assistant coach on Mike Jeffries' staff in Charlotte.

"Since our move to USL League One, Dave has been an instrumental member of our staff in Charlotte and a major contributor to the success of the Independence over the past three seasons," Head Coach Mike Jeffries shared. "He developed a great rapport with the players and his positive outlook was infectious with the group. I will miss his insights into the game and training as he was integral on the soccer side and also his work ethic and willingness to do extra to make the team better. I am excited for him to get an opportunity to get the position in Westchester as a head coach and wish him success in his new role."

Carton reaches this achievement after years of dedication to the Charlotte soccer community. He began working with the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club in 2019 as Technical Director overseeing player development. In 2021, he served as the Head Coach of the Charlotte Independence USL League Two side before making the jump to the professional staff.

"Leaving the Charlotte Independence is a bittersweet moment for me," Carton expressed. "The club, and so many people associated with the club, have meant so much to me and my family, with many experiences shared over the past three seasons. The Charlotte Independence is a pillar of the community it serves, and this is down to the vision, support, and hard work of great people like Dan DiMicco, Jim McPhilliamy, and of course Mike Jeffries, a figure head in the game in the US, and one of the best coaches in the USL. To Thomas Finlay, a true leader of genuine compassion and character. To Rich Posipanko, a mentor and friend that has supported and guided my career since the beginning. And finally, a special thanks to all the players, it has been an unforgettable journey which I have been very privileged to be a part of."

With a focus on player development, Carton guided Independence midfielder Omar Ciss to a pair of USL League One Young Player of the Year Finalist recognitions in 2022 and 2023. He also coached five players to USL League One All-League honors in his first two seasons with the club. Carton was a crucial part of the technical staff which reached the 2023 USL League One Final.

The Charlotte Independence is appreciative of Carton's service to the club and wishes him well in this new opportunity.

