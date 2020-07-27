21st Ducks Alumnus Called up to Major Leagues

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Washington Nationals sent Emilio Bonifacio into their game against the New York Yankees on Sunday, July 26, as a pinch-runner. In doing so, the outfielder became the 21st player in Long Island Ducks history to reach the Major Leagues after playing with Long Island.

Bonifacio played with the Ducks during the 2018 season. He appeared in 70 games with the Flock, compiling a .348 batting average, three homers, 36 RBIs, 42 runs, 95 hits, 17 doubles, two triples, 20 stolen bases and a .385 on-base percentage. His contract was then purchased by the Milwaukee Brewers on August 31, 2018, and he was assigned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. At the time of his departure, the Dominican Republic native led the Atlantic League in batting and had the longest hitting streak in the league (23 games).

The 35-year-old begins his 12th season at the Major League level and first since 2017. He has previously played in The Show for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2007-08), Washington Nationals (2008), Florida/Miami Marlins (2009-12), Toronto Blue Jays (2013), Kansas City Royals (2013), Atlanta Braves (2014, 2016-17), Chicago Cubs (2014) and Chicago White Sox (2015). In 832 career MLB games, he has compiled a .256 batting average, 13 home runs, 165 RBIs, 355 runs, 669 hits, 95 doubles, 33 triples and 166 stolen bases.

Following is the complete list of Ducks players to reach MLB after playing on Long Island:

PLAYER YEAR(S) WITH DUCKS PROMOTED BY PROMOTION YEAR

Emilio Bonifacio 2018 Washington Nationals 2020

Fernando Abad 2018 San Francisco Giants 2019

Wilkin Castillo 2018 Miami Marlins 2019

Henderson Alvarez 2017 Philadelphia Phillies 2017

Quintin Berry 2017 Milwaukee Brewers 2017

Tim Melville 2017, 2019 Colorado Rockies

San Diego Padres

Minnesota Twins 2019 2017

2017 Rich Hill 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers

Oakland Athletics

Boston Red Sox 2016-19 2016 2015

Scott Rice 2008 New York Mets 2013-14

Lew Ford 2009, 2011-Present Baltimore Orioles 2012

Kip Wells 2010 San Diego Padres 2012

Justin Hampson 2010 New York Mets 2012

Joey Gathright 2010 Boston Red Sox 2011

Robinson Cancel 2010 Houston Astros 2011

Erick Almonte 2006 Milwaukee Brewers 2011

Jay Gibbons 2008 Los Angeles Dodgers 2010

Mel Stocker 2006 Milwaukee Brewers 2007

Nelson Figueroa 2006 Houston Astros

Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets 2010-11 2010 2008-09

Ken Ray 2002 Atlanta Braves 2006

Bill Pulsipher 2004 St. Louis Cardinals 2005

Pedro Borbon Jr. 2003 St. Louis Cardinals 2003

Carlos Baerga 2001 Washington Nationals

Arizona Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox 2005 2003-04 2002

