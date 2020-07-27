21st Ducks Alumnus Called up to Major Leagues
July 27, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release
(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Washington Nationals sent Emilio Bonifacio into their game against the New York Yankees on Sunday, July 26, as a pinch-runner. In doing so, the outfielder became the 21st player in Long Island Ducks history to reach the Major Leagues after playing with Long Island.
Bonifacio played with the Ducks during the 2018 season. He appeared in 70 games with the Flock, compiling a .348 batting average, three homers, 36 RBIs, 42 runs, 95 hits, 17 doubles, two triples, 20 stolen bases and a .385 on-base percentage. His contract was then purchased by the Milwaukee Brewers on August 31, 2018, and he was assigned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. At the time of his departure, the Dominican Republic native led the Atlantic League in batting and had the longest hitting streak in the league (23 games).
The 35-year-old begins his 12th season at the Major League level and first since 2017. He has previously played in The Show for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2007-08), Washington Nationals (2008), Florida/Miami Marlins (2009-12), Toronto Blue Jays (2013), Kansas City Royals (2013), Atlanta Braves (2014, 2016-17), Chicago Cubs (2014) and Chicago White Sox (2015). In 832 career MLB games, he has compiled a .256 batting average, 13 home runs, 165 RBIs, 355 runs, 669 hits, 95 doubles, 33 triples and 166 stolen bases.
Following is the complete list of Ducks players to reach MLB after playing on Long Island:
PLAYER YEAR(S) WITH DUCKS PROMOTED BY PROMOTION YEAR
Emilio Bonifacio 2018 Washington Nationals 2020
Fernando Abad 2018 San Francisco Giants 2019
Wilkin Castillo 2018 Miami Marlins 2019
Henderson Alvarez 2017 Philadelphia Phillies 2017
Quintin Berry 2017 Milwaukee Brewers 2017
Tim Melville 2017, 2019 Colorado Rockies
San Diego Padres
Minnesota Twins 2019 2017
2017 Rich Hill 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers
Oakland Athletics
Boston Red Sox 2016-19 2016 2015
Scott Rice 2008 New York Mets 2013-14
Lew Ford 2009, 2011-Present Baltimore Orioles 2012
Kip Wells 2010 San Diego Padres 2012
Justin Hampson 2010 New York Mets 2012
Joey Gathright 2010 Boston Red Sox 2011
Robinson Cancel 2010 Houston Astros 2011
Erick Almonte 2006 Milwaukee Brewers 2011
Jay Gibbons 2008 Los Angeles Dodgers 2010
Mel Stocker 2006 Milwaukee Brewers 2007
Nelson Figueroa 2006 Houston Astros
Philadelphia Phillies
New York Mets 2010-11 2010 2008-09
Ken Ray 2002 Atlanta Braves 2006
Bill Pulsipher 2004 St. Louis Cardinals 2005
Pedro Borbon Jr. 2003 St. Louis Cardinals 2003
Carlos Baerga 2001 Washington Nationals
Arizona Diamondbacks
Boston Red Sox 2005 2003-04 2002
The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2020
- 21st Ducks Alumnus Called up to Major Leagues - Long Island Ducks
- Monday's "Baltimore Baseball Show" Highlights the Week on WOYK - York Revolution
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.