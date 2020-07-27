Monday's "Baltimore Baseball Show" Highlights the Week on WOYK

A favorite weekly show among listeners, live baseball, and another classic Revs contest highlight the schedule on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK this week.

With the Major League Baseball season now underway, Monday night marks the return of the popular "Baltimore Baseball Show" hosted by Dan Connolly of The Athletic Baltimore. Listeners can tune in Mondays at 6 p.m. for the latest on the Baltimore Orioles and Major League Baseball as Connolly, an award-winning national baseball writer, offers his informative and entertaining insights every week during the MLB season.

Live baseball is also back this week, as Wednesday kicks off a special four-game series of York County men's league baseball broadcasts on WOYK when Susquehanna League foes Felton and Jacobus square off at PeoplesBank Park at 6 p.m. The broadcast series continues on Monday, August 3 when York Township meets Windsor. The following night, Mount Wolf takes on Vikings in Central League action (Tuesday, August 4), and on Saturday, August 15 it's Jefferson vs. Pleasureville in a Central League matchup. All four games, set to take place at PeoplesBank Park with 6 p.m. start times, will be broadcast over the FM & AM airwaves, online at 989woyk.com and The New WOYK app, and will also include a live video feed from the WOYK broadcast booth on the WOYK YouTube channel.

Thursday night brings another edition of Revs Classics at 7 p.m. as the popular series will continue to air throughout the summer, filling some of the baseball void on radio left by the COVID-19 cancelled Atlantic League season.

Meanwhile it's not just baseball on the live sports schedule, as Philadelphia 76ers basketball also returns to WOYK this week. Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. it's an exhibition contest against the Dallas Mavericks, and on Saturday night it's a battle for seeding at 7 p.m. when the Sixers take on the Indiana Pacers. Earlier on Saturday afternoon, hockey will make its return to the WOYK airwaves with an NHL Qualifying Series game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers at 2:45 p.m.

Finally, Revs fans can look for the latest edition of "Beyond the Nemesis" on the York Revolution YouTube channel early this week. The new episode, presented by Smith Wealth Advisory Group, features a chat with Revs manager Mark Mason and former Revs great Michael Burgess.

For the full WOYK programming schedule, visit www.989woyk.com or download The New WOYK app.

