2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest

July 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The full 2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest including Sabrina Ionescu's performance to take home her 2nd career 3PT title!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.