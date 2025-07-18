Sports stats

WNBA New York Liberty

2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest

July 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video


The full 2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest including Sabrina Ionescu's performance to take home her 2nd career 3PT title!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

