2025 WNBA Kia Skills Challenge
July 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The full 2025 WNBA Kia Skills Challenge including Natasha Cloud's performance to take home the title!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 18, 2025
- Fever Support Hull in 3-Point Contest - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Guard Lexie Hull to Replace Injured Teammate Caitlin Clark in WNBA Starry® 3-Point Contest - WNBA
- WNBA Announces Replacement Participant for WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest - WNBA
- Indiana Fever Guard Lexie Hull to Participate in 2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest - Indiana Fever
