2025 TinCaps Tickets on Sale Tuesday

November 17, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Tickets for the 2025 Fort Wayne TinCaps season are set to go on sale Tuesdayevening (November 19). Beginning at 6 p.m., fans who purchase a ticket in person for a 2025 TinCaps game will be granted free admission to Parkview Field's Holiday Lights Tuesday night. Tickets also will be on sale via TinCaps.com.

For 2025, 'Caps tickets continue to start at just $7 for the Ruoff Home Mortgage Lawn Seats. Midwest America Federal Credit Union Reserved Seats are merely $12, and it's only $15 to sit behind home plate or the dugouts in the NUCOR All-Star Seats.

"As we go on sale with TinCaps tickets earlier than ever before, we hope fans take advantage of the offer to check out our amazing Holiday Lights at Parkview Field," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "After having 19 games sell out in 2024, it's never too early to lock in your seats. We think TinCaps tickets can make for a great holiday gift as well."

Parkview Field's Holiday Lights, presented by Lear, Paul Davis, and the Rohrman Automotive Group, opened Thursday. Thousands of guests have already visited the ballpark for the first few nights. The walk-thru event features more than 1 million lights choreographed to holiday music, plus a train ride for kids that goes around the concourse, a digital scavenger hunt, a craft area, appearances by Johnny Claus, and more. The Holiday Lights are open nearly every night from now until January 4 (with only the exception of November 18, and Christmas). Tickets are $10 in November and $12 in December / January. A discounted offer is available for groups of 20 or more people. For hours, and to purchase tickets, visit TinCaps.com/Lights.

The TinCaps, Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, are scheduled to host Opening Day on Friday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts. The 132-game campaign features 66 home dates - 28 of which will have postgame fireworks. Group outings are on sale now, with a variety of options for family or company picnics, parties, fundraisers, and more. Click here for the 2025 TinCaps Hospitality Guide or call 260-482-6400 for additional information. Season ticket packages for 2025 are available as well. New for 2025, fans can purchase season ticket plans directly through TinCaps.com. Packages are flexible, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half season, a full season, and even more customization.

The TinCaps are coming off a 2024 season in which they averaged 5,590 fans per game, ranking 24th out of 120 MiLB teams, their highest since 2016. The 'Caps also won MiLB's prestigious CommUNITY Champion Award for community service. Keith Winter was recently named the High-A Head Groundskeeper of the Year, while Sam Lewis was recognized as the Midwest League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year.

