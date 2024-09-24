2025 Michigan Panthers Season Ticket Renewals Begin Today

September 24, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The Michigan Panthers open 2025 season ticket renewals today starting at 10 a.m. ET.

All Michigan Panthers Season Ticket Members will receive an email with instructions on how to renew their membership for 2025.

Season ticket holders who renew their membership will receive exclusive benefits such as:

Season Ticket Members who renew by October 22 will receive a special Michigan Panthers coaster set.

Priority access to renew same seat location for 2026.

25% discount on merchandise at UFLshop.com (online only), an increase from 2024.

Priority access to purchase additional seats - at Season Ticket Member pricing.

Priority access to purchase additional seats - for 2025 UFL Playoffs and 2025 Championship Game.

Priority access to all team events.

Priority access to exclusive Season Ticket Member events.

The public on-sale for new Season Ticket Members and for single-game tickets will be announced later. For more information about Michigan Panthers tickets, contact tickets@uflpanthers.com.

