2025 Front Office & Interns Preview

March 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







Behind every successful football team, a dedicated group works tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure everything runs smoothly. For the Quad City Steamwheelers, the front office staff plays a crucial role in extending the team's success beyond the field. From coordinating game-day operations to fostering relationships with fans, sponsors, and the community, these individuals help create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. This article looks closely at the people behind the scenes who make the Steamwheelers more than just a team-it's an organization built on passion, dedication, and excellence.

Meet the Front Office

Destiny Brown - General Manager

Destiny Brown, the youngest female GM in IFL history, enters her eighth season in professional football. A Quad City native, she played basketball at Black Hawk College before earning a Sports and Recreation Management degree from the University of Iowa. She gained experience through internships with multiple pro teams before joining the Steamwheelers in 2018.

As GM, Brown oversees daily operations, manages player contracts and logistics, ensures league compliance, and leads community outreach. She also drives sponsorship sales and partnerships while helping coordinate game-day operations. In 2022, she led the team to an Eastern Conference title, an IFL Championship appearance, and its first Franchise of the Year Award-all in her first season.

Dustin Eichten - Creative & Content Director

Raised in North Dakota, Dustin interned with the IFL's Bismarck Bucks in 2020-21, focusing on social media, marketing, branding, and fan engagement. There, he met Quad City Steamwheelers GM Destiny Brown, who invited him to join the Quad City front office in 2022. After graduating from Bismarck State College with a degree in Graphic Design & Communications, Dustin pursued and earned his bachelors from Minnesota State University Moorhead prior to the 2025 season.

With a key role in game-day operations and overall brand presence, Dustin oversees social media, graphic design, and marketing efforts for the Steamwheelers. His contributions helped the team earn the IFL's Social Media Team of the Year award in 2023. From 2023 to 2024, under his direction, Steamwheelers social media accounts boosted impressions 299.23% with a total of 5.19 million impressions from Jan. 2024 - July 2024 which garnered another Social Media Team of the Year nomination for the 2024 season.

James Macklin - Director of Game Operations

James joined the Quad City Steamwheelers' intern staff in 2022, discovering a passion for the business side of football. He quickly became a key part of the organization, organizing 40+ school visits, coordinating multiple kids' football camps, and strengthening community outreach efforts.

In 2023, he stepped into the role of Director of Game Operations, focusing on sponsorship sales, game day execution, and partnership activations. His efforts have enhanced the fan experience and contributed to the team's growth, most notably with the expansion of Military Night, which featured 30+ service members, a motorcycle tribute, and a veteran-focused show. Now entering his third year in the role, James continues to elevate theme nights and deepen community connections for the 2025 season.

Building the Future: Wheelers Internship Program

Indoor football league internships offer students a unique opportunity to gain real-world experience in the sports industry while contributing to the team's success. Whether assisting with social media management, coordinating in-game entertainment, or helping with sponsorship activations, interns develop valuable skills that prepare them for future careers. The Steamwheelers take pride in fostering the next generation of sports professionals, allowing them to learn and grow in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. We proudly hire students from Augustana College, Scott Community College, Knox College, St. Ambrose University, Ottawa University, Cornell College, and the University of Iowa to give them real-world experience in the sports industry.

Meet the 2025 Steamwheelers Interns

Max Mees - Game Operations - Augustana College

Nick Murray - Game Operations - Scott Community College

Alycea Burnett - Game Operations - Knox College

Elgin Bowen - Game Operations (2nd year) - St. Ambrose University

Dalton Koenig - Game Operations - St. Ambrose University

Veronica Petersen - Social Media (2nd year) - Augustana College

Timothy Wallis - Writing & Sports Information - Augustana College

Daniel Rodriguez - Graphic Design - Ottawa University

Ayden Nicklaus - Videography - Cornell College

Hannah Batty - Athletic Training - Augustana College

Lizzie Pelzman - Athletic Training - Augustana College

Carson Wells - Athletic Training - University of Iowa

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 16, 2025

2025 Front Office & Interns Preview - Quad City Steamwheelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.