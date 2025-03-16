Pirates Sign Linebacker Vosean Joseph

March 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL,MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed linebacker Vosean Joseph for the 2025 season. The former 2019 fifth round draft pick (147 overall) of the Buffalo Bills most recently was with the Ottawa Redblack in the Canadian Football League.

The 6'1", 226 lb. Joseph played collegiately at the University of Florida from 2016 through 2018. In his career with the Gators he started in 22 of the 37 games he played. He made 161 tackles with 14 for a loss with four sacks and broke up eight passes, forced one fumble and recovered another.

A native of Miami, FL, Joseph had his best season in Gainesville in 2018 where he played in all 13 games and led the team with 93 tackles. He also had nine tackles for a loss with a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry. His signature game was against number five LSU where he recorded a career high 14 tackles with 3.5 for a loss in a victory.

After that season he declared for the NFL Draft and was selected by Buffalo. He sustained a shoulder injury and was placed in injured reserve and remained with the team until September of 2020.

2022 saw Joseph playing in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In two games that season he appeared in eight games making 14 tackles with one sack. The following year he played in two more games with Hamilton recording two stops and then one with the Ottawa Redblacks where he made one tackle.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.