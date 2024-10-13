2024 WNBA Finals Game 2 Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Postgame Notes

October 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







NEW YORK LIBERTY 80 (1-1), MINNESOTA LYNX 66 (1-1)

FINALS GAME #2, PLAYOFF AWAY GAME #4

BARCLAYS CENTER, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Collier - 16 Collier - 8 Williams - 8

New York Liberty Stewart - 21 Jones - 9 Ionescu, Stewart - 5

Lynx Notes

Napheesa Collier spearheaded Minnesota's efforts this afternoon with 16 points while shooting 7-of-12, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals in 35:17 minutes. This marks the eighth 15+ point/5+rebound game of this postseason and 13th of her playoff career.

Collier officially surpassed Chelsea Gray, Cappie Pondexter and A'ja Wilson for fourth all-time in points scored in a postseason. She now stands with 227 points in this postseason and sits eight points shy of Maya Moore in third with 234 points (2015).

Collier joins Maya Moore and Tamika Williams as the only players in Lynx history to record 15+ points/4+ steals in a postseason game, setting a new postseason career-high in steals in a game.

Courtney Williams ended the game with 15 points, six rebounds, a postseason-career-tying eight assists and one steal. This is her ninth time recording 15+ points/5+ assists in a playoff game throughout her career and fourth this postseason (MR: Oct. 8, 2024 vs. Connecticut).

Alanna Smith scored 14 points on 6-of-9 from the field, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. This marks her third time scoring 10+ points in a postseason game (MR: Oct. 1, 2024 vs. Connecticut).

Next Game

The Lynx will return to Minneapolis for Game 3 against the New York Liberty on Wednesday, October 16 at the Target Center. Tip is slated for 7:00 p.m. CT and the game will air nationally on EPSN and heard on KFAN 100.3FM and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 13, 2024

