2024 Player Review: NaLyssa Smith

October 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Height: 6-4

Position: Forward

Age: 24

Years Pro: 3

College: Baylor

Drafted: By Indiana, first round, 2022 WNBA Draft (2nd overall)

Overview: In her third season with the Indiana Fever, NaLyssa Smith averaged 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 24.7 minutes per contest in 40 games played with 37 starting appearances. In 2024, Smith recorded her best shooting season at 48.0 percent from the floor, most blocked shots (39) and most steals (30). Smith appeared in her 100th career regular season game with the Fever on September 11 against Las Vegas and continued to move up the record books in franchise history in her third season. Heading into 2025 on the franchise ranks, Smith is tied for second in double-doubles with 28, fifth in rebounds with 823, 11th in scoring with 1,334 points and 12th in blocked shots with 57.

Notable Performances:

May 30: Against the Seattle Storm, Smith recorded her second double-double of the season and finished with a season-high 23 points and 10 rebounds. Smith surpassed 1,000 career points in her 72nd career regular season game and posted two assists, two blocks and one steal as well.

June 21: In a 91-79 win at the Atlanta Dream, Smith added 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. Smith's scoring effort moved her into the top 15 in franchise history on the all-time scoring ranks.

June 30: In a comeback win at the Phoenix Mercury, Smith pulled down a season-high 15 rebounds with 12 points, two steals, one blocked shot and one steal.

July 12: Smith joined Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark to become the first trio of teammates in WNBA history with a double-double and at least two blocked shots each in the same regular season game as Smith recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds.

