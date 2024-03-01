2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Food Fight Is Down to the Final Five

March 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers received 83 appetizer recipes from fans who used a base of waffle fries, tater tots, or cheese curds as entries for the 2024 Food Fight. Our award-winning food and beverage department has picked out the five finalists. Your vote will pick the winning recipe that will be available at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium this season.

Vote for your favorite at this link between now and Sunday, March 10. The winner will be revealed in a video on the Timber Rattlers YouTube and Facebook pages at noon on Tuesday, March 12.

Gyro Waffle Fries - Waffle fries topped with diced tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, gyro meat, and tzatziki sauce. Submitted by Hayley Tenpas from Hortonville.

Loaded Jerk Chicken Waffle Fries - Waffle fries topped with chopped Jamaican Jerk chicken, green onions, and drizzled with Jerk & creamy lime sauce. Submitted by Alex Sobal from Appleton.

Nashville Chicken Waffle Fries - Popcorn chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce served on a bed of waffle fries drizzled with honey syrup. Submitted by Lindsey Rietveld from Neopit.

Philly Cheesesteak Tots - Tater tots covered in Philly meat, onions, mushrooms, and peppers. Smothered with Gehl's nacho cheese sauce and topped with bacon bits. Submitted by Thomas Mielke from Appleton.

S'mores Tots - Crispy tater tots coated with cinnamon sugar topped with Chocolate syrup, chocolate chunks, graham cracker, and mini marshmallows on top. Submitted by Sarah Hayden from Appleton.

The 2024 winner will receive four vouchers for any home game during the regular season, four vouchers for their food item, and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch before a game.

The 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season begins with a game against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, April 5. Game time is 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 1, 2024

2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Food Fight Is Down to the Final Five - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.