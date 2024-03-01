Hoosier Lottery Hero of the Game Nominations Now Open

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are proud to partner with Hoosier Lottery and honor Michiana heroes who do so much good for the community. Local teachers, police officers, and firefighters can be nominated and the Cubs will honor one hero every Saturday home game at Four Winds Field throughout the entire 2024 season.

Anyone can nominate a friend, family member or colleague to be a hero by following the link provided and filling out a Hoosier Lottery Hero of the Game form. Submissions are open from March 1 through April 30. Honorees will receive four complimentary tickets to the game, four food vouchers, and a Hoosier Lottery prize pack. The hero will also receive video recognition during the game on the video board beyond the right field wall.

"We're thrilled to continue this partnership with the Hoosier Lottery and honor heroes for their extraordinary efforts giving back to the local community," said South Bend Cubs General Manager and Vice President Nick Brown.

Each year the Hoosier Lottery contributes 30 million dollars to local police and firefighters' pensions and 30 million dollars to the Teachers Retirement Fund. Since the first Scratch-off was sold on October 13, 1989, the Hoosier Lottery has provided more than $7 billion to the State of Indiana as part of its commitment to build a Stronger, Safer, Smarter Indiana.

