2024 USL Academy Final Championship Match Highlights
December 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 10, 2024
- Two El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Players Selected to USL Academy Finals All-Tournament Teams - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Indy Eleven Academy U20 Champions Put 7 on All-Tournament Teams - Indy Eleven
- FC Tulsa Re-Signs Arthur Rogers, Two-Time USL League One Defender of the Year - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign El Paso Native and Forward Omar Mora for 2025 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Sebastian Herrera Signs New Contract Ahead of 2025 Season - Sacramento Republic FC
- Indy Eleven Signs Goalie Antony Siaha from Monterey Bay - Indy Eleven
- Brooklyn FC Taps Kevin Tenjo as Sporting Director - Brooklyn FC
