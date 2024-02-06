2024 Syracuse Mets Open House Scheduled for Saturday, March 2nd

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets 2024 Open House will take place at NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday, March 2nd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individual game tickets will go on sale for the 2024 season at 10 a.m. that day and fans will be able to take stadium tours, shop in the Team Store, and learn all about the 2024 promotional schedule. Former New York Met and two-time World Series Champion Howard Johnson will be in attendance to take pictures and sign autographs with fans.

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium will open at 10 a.m. on March 2nd. Fans will be able to purchase individual game tickets and Flex Plans at the ticket windows when they arrive. Tickets will also be on sale at syracusemets.com starting at 10 a.m. The Ticket Office will be open until 1 p.m. that day for in-person ticket orders.

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office will be open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, March 4th. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2024 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833 or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

NBT Bank Stadium tours will take place every 15 minutes, starting at 10:15 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m. Fans can explore the Hall of Fame, the batting cages, clubhouse, luxury suites, the press box, and more! Tours leave from the Syracuse Baseball Hall of Fame, located down the right field line, through the Hank Sauer Gate. Fans must sign up for a tour upon arrival due to limited space.

The Team Store will be open during the Open House, featuring brand new gear for the 2024 season! Be sure to stop in and check it out before it's gone!

At 11:15 a.m., Jason Smorol will hold a press conference in the Metropolitan Club to present the 2024 Syracuse Mets season preview. Jason will highlight our 2024 promotional schedule, introduce the coaching staff, give information about what's to come in the season ahead, and field questions regarding the upcoming season. The press conference will also be live streamed on Facebook for those that are unable to attend in person.

Howard Johnson will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans in the Metropolitan Club from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Then, Johnson will answer questions from fans alongside Smorol during the 2024 season preview in the Metropolitan Club.

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is scheduled for Friday, March 29th at NBT Bank Stadium against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A Rochester Red Wings) at 2:05 p.m. The first 1,500 fans through the gates that day will receive an Opening Day Winter Hat Giveaway, courtesy of Gannon Pest Control.

