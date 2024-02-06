Gwinnett Stripers to Host Virtual National Anthem Auditions
February 6, 2024 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - With the 15th season of Gwinnett Stripers baseball fast approaching, the team is once again launching a virtual search for National Anthem performers.
All interested singers, vocal groups (five singers or less), and musicians can send a digital submission (video or audio) of their acapella or unaccompanied performance of the National Anthem to info@gostripers.com by February 23.
Candidates will be judged on tone, pace (90 seconds or less), and clarity. Beginning in March, top candidates will be invited to participate in virtual auditions. No in-person auditions will be held. Those who have been chosen from the virtual auditions will be contacted to schedule a date to sing the National Anthem during the 2024 season.
Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 2 vs. Louisville. Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from February 6, 2024
- Gwinnett Stripers to Host Virtual National Anthem Auditions - Gwinnett Stripers
- 2024 Syracuse Mets Open House Scheduled for Saturday, March 2nd - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Gwinnett Stripers to Host Virtual National Anthem Auditions
- Celebrate Groundhog Day with Gwinnett Stripers' Mascot Chopper the Groundhog on February 2
- Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2024 Promotions Calendar
- Atlanta Braves Announce Gwinnett Stripers' 2024 Coaching Staff
- Gwinnett Stripers Unveil Plans for "Coca-Cola Front Porch"