Gwinnett Stripers to Host Virtual National Anthem Auditions

February 6, 2024 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - With the 15th season of Gwinnett Stripers baseball fast approaching, the team is once again launching a virtual search for National Anthem performers.

All interested singers, vocal groups (five singers or less), and musicians can send a digital submission (video or audio) of their acapella or unaccompanied performance of the National Anthem to info@gostripers.com by February 23.

Candidates will be judged on tone, pace (90 seconds or less), and clarity. Beginning in March, top candidates will be invited to participate in virtual auditions. No in-person auditions will be held. Those who have been chosen from the virtual auditions will be contacted to schedule a date to sing the National Anthem during the 2024 season.

Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 2 vs. Louisville. Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.