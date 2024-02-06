Bats Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

LOUISVILLE, KY -The Louisville Bats today released their 2024 promotional schedule during the team's annual preseason press conference. The year 2024 marks 25 years of Louisville Slugger Field in downtown Louisville and the upcoming season is packed with special events, theme nights, giveaways, fireworks and more.

Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field is slated for Friday, March 29 against the Indianapolis Indians at 7:15 pm E.T. It will mark the earliest opener in Louisville franchise history and the first regular season game played in March in team history. To celebrate 25 years of the ballpark, the game will feature a throwback $1 beer happy hour from 6:00-9:00 p.m. The Zooperstars, a ballpark staple over the years, will also perform. In addition, as part of Easter weekend, the night will feature a fish fry. A special fish fry discount will be given to groups who purchase in advance (contact the Bats front office for more information). And, postgame fireworks presented by Humana will cap off the evening.

The Bats will also host several other unique promotional nights throughout the 2024 season, including the ever popular Star Wars Night on Saturday, April 27 (featuring Darth Maul inspired jerseys), Margaritaville Night on Friday, August 23, RiverBats Night on Saturday, August 24 among many more. In a unique milestone for the city, the team will also host Derby 150 Night on Saturday, April 13 with the team playing as their fan-favorite alter ego, the Derby City Mint Juleps.

This season will include the Bats' first ever drone show presented by Pepsi on Saturday, August 10. Drones will take to the night sky following the game for an immersive performance celebrating the team and the city of Louisville.

As previously announced, August 10 is included in the Bats' newest season ticket plan, Buddy's Best Five Plan. It features the best seats to five of the biggest games of the season. Fans purchasing any season ticket plan of five games and up will receive exclusive gifts, including an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead and a Muhammad Ali bobblehead. In addition, season ticket members (with a plan of five games and up), will get access to an exclusive priority presale for Savannah Bananas tickets as they make their Louisville Slugger Field debut August 1-3.

The Bats will also offer several giveaway items to the general public with tickets to games, while supplies last, such as a magnet schedule, limited edition hats, a team card set and more!

Season-long promotions such as $2 Menu Tuesdays, Senior Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays™ and Kids Days Sundays will make their return this season along with popular theme nights such as Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond (Saturday, June 15), Copa de la Diversion (Bats will play as Murcielagos), Dog Nights and The Nine Night (Friday, August 9).

Several fireworks shows dot the schedule again this season, including the Independence Day Eve Firework Extravaganza on Wednesday, July 3. The schedule for other fireworks shows throughout the season can be found on the Bats' website.

All individual game tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 am E.T. Season ticket plans as well as Thunder at Slugger tickets are currently available for purchase.

For more information on the 2024 Promo Schedule or to purchase ticket plans, fans can visit batsbaseball.com or call (502) 212-2287.

