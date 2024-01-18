2024 Single Game Tickets Go on Sale February 1st

Single-game tickets for Arkansas Travelers games in the 2024 season will go on sale Thursday, February 1st, roughly one month earlier than previous seasons. Tickets will go on sale, online only at 10:00 a.m. through the Travs official website, travs.com.

2024 Ticket Plans, including full-season tickets for all 69 Travelers home games or mini plans for six, 10 or 15 games, are available for purchase now. Limited plans will be available after the single-game on sale date, but fans are encouraged to secure their ticket plans prior to February 1st. Visit travs.com/seasontickets to be contacted about purchasing a Ticket Plan.

Purchasing a Travelers Ticket Plan also provides access to tickets for the Arkansas Razorbacks game at Dickey-Stephens Park on April 23rd. Individual tickets to the Razorbacks game will go on sale at a later date.

Single-game prices for Travelers tickets range from $7 to $18 depending on the day of the week and promotion. The Travelers will be releasing highlights from the 2024 promotional schedule in the coming days, followed by a full slate of promotions to be released on January 31st.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs will begin their 2024 campaign at home on Friday, April 5th, versus the Springfield Cardinals. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

