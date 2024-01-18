Annual Job Fair at Hammons Field Set for January 30

January 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







The Springfield Cardinals are excited to host their annual Job Fair to fill seasonal part-time gameday positions for the 2024 season on Tuesday, January 30. The Job Fair will take place from 4-7pm in the Cardinals Indoor Training Facility.

Interviews will be held during the event for for the following seasonal positions with the Springfield Cardinals:

-Inside Sales

-Gameday Ambassadors

-Mascots

-Field Crew

-Box Office Staff

-Video/Production Crew

-Trackman Operators

-Ushers

-Bat Boys (ages 16+, resume collection only, no interviews during Job Fair)

All applicants interested in applying for positions with the Springfield Cardinals are required to be at least 18 years old, unless otherwise noted.

Delaware North SportService -- the stadium's Food and Beverage company -- will also be conducting interviews to fill a number of positions, including:

-Bartenders

-Cooks

-Food and Beverage Supervisor

-Porters

-Retail Attendants

-Concessions Stand Attendants

-Concessions Stand Managers

-Suite Servers

-Utility Workers

Brokate Janitorial will be conducting interviews to fill its stadium cleaning crew positions.

Job Fair attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and to be prepared to interview during the event. Interviews will be conducted on a first-come-first-served basis as time permits.

Select Victory Blue Cap Theme Tickets available right now!

New Year, New Blue! We're excited to unveil our first-ever Victory Blue On-Field Cap to kick off the 20th Year of Springfield Cardinals Baseball in 2024!

The Victory Blue On-Field Cap will be a part of the team's official On-Field Collection and will be paired with the fan-favorite Victory Blue Uniforms. Similar to our Victory Blue Uniforms, the Victory Blue Caps incorporate numerous stylistic references to different eras of Cardinals Baseball all in a retro style, including our custom "Throwback S-Bird."

The best part is... you can be the first to get your hands on this piece of Springfield Cardinals history with the Victory Blue Cap Theme Ticket, including:

-One official New Era 59Fifty Victory Blue Cap

-One Field Box Ticket to a 2024 Opening Week game (April 9-14)

-All for just $50!

We have limited quantities available in sizes 7 1/8 - 7 5/8, so click the link below and order yours today! Caps will be available for pick-up starting at 9am on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Brand-New: Online Sign-Up for Memberships now available!

Fans can now sign up for RED Access Memberships online for the first time ever! Existing RED Access Members may also renew their plans online in a few easy clicks.

The most innovative ticketing experience in Minor League Baseball, RED Access Memberships start with seats to 1-2 games per month and provide exclusive benefits like online exchanges in advance, exchanges of any missed-game tickets, a bonus General Admission Access Card with FREE GA Access to any game and much more, all starting at just $95 plus tax.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.