2024 Season Ticket & Bonus Book Plans on Sale Tomorrow

Williamsport Crosscutters money-saving ticket plans go on sale tomorrow, November 1 in advance of the 2024 season.

The Cutters offer a variety of full-season MVP Club Membership Plans starting at less than $23 per month. All full-season plans include a Cutters Cash allowance that can be used for food and beverage purchases at Historic Bowman Field. Other benefits include;

Exclusive access to the MVP Gate featuring early entry, 90 minutes prior to game time

Access to UPMC Loggers Landing and Millionaires Row Bar during every game

Opportunity to exchange any unused game tickets for tickets to another game, so you never have a wasted ticket

An invitation to an exclusive MVP Club Member event

Special food & beverage savings offers

20% discount on all purchases at The Sawmill Team Store

The Cutters offer Weekend Mini-Plans that include reserved seats to all Friday and Saturday home games (13 games) starting at just $95. Also available are the ever-popular Bonus Books Mini-Plans, starting at $69, that feature 10 undated vouchers that can be exchanged for tickets to any Crosscutters home game in 2024 plus $10 in free Cutters Cash.

All ticket plan details can be viewed at crosscutters.com. Fans wishing to get more information on full-season MVP Club Membership Plans and Weekend Mini-Plans are asked to contact the Cutters at (570) 326-3389. Bonus Books can be purchased online at crosscutters.com.

The MLB Draft League, run by Major League Baseball, serves as a showcase during the season's first half (June 4 - July 13) for top draft-eligible prospects leading up the MLB Draft. After a break for the draft, play resumes in the second half (July 18 - Sept. 4) with professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility. The first-place team from each half will meet in the MLB Draft League Championship Game on September 5.

In the league's first three seasons over 130 players have been drafted by MLB clubs, including 23 members of the Williamsport Crosscutters. Additionally, 98 players from the league have signed professional contracts as undrafted free agents.

The 2024 season features 40 home games between June 4 and September 4. The full schedule is available at crosscutters.com.

