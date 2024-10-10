2024 Player Review: Kelsey Mitchell

October 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Height: 5-8

Position: Guard

Age: 28

Years Pro: 7

College: Ohio State

Drafted: By Indiana, first round, 2018 WNBA Draft (2nd overall)

Overview: Kelsey Mitchell continued to cement her legacy throughout the Indiana Fever record books in 2024. In her seventh season with the organization, Mitchell averaged career-highs with 19.2 points per game and ended the year shooting 46.8 percent from the floor. Mitchell also averaged 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and started 38 of 40 games played. From August 16 to September 1, Mitchell set a franchise record for the most consecutive games scoring at least 20 points at seven games, which includes a 36-point scoring effort at the Dallas Wings on September 1 for the highest scoring output from a Fever player in 2024. Mitchell's 109 made 3-point field goals and Caitlin Clark's 122 made 3-point field goals made the duo the first set of teammates in WNBA history to each reach at least 100 made 3-point field goals. Mitchell's 558 made 3-point field goals is good for 14th all-time in WNBA history entering 2025 and is only 49 made 3-point field goals away from setting a franchise record. The second all-time leading scorer in franchise history also earned her second consecutive WNBA All-Star Game appearance in 2024 and finished with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Notable Performances

July 12: Mitchell led Indiana with a previous season-high 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting against the Phoenix Mercury.

September 1: In a 100-93 win against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center, Mitchell's 36-point effort tied the second most points ever scored by a Fever player in a regular season game on 12-of-22 field goal shooting was highlighted by shooting 5-of-7 from 3-point range. This was her seventh-consecutive game scoring at least 20 points.

September 11: Against the Las Vegas Aces at home, Mitchell continued her streak of strong scoring performances on Wednesday with 24 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

September 15: Indiana closed out the home portion of its regular season slate with a 110-109 victory against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mitchell notched her second 30-point scoring outing this year and the backcourt duo with Clark became the first pair of teammates in WNBA history to record at least 30 points and each make five 3-point field goals in a single game. Mitchell and Clark also became the 10th and 11th players in WNBA history to score at least 750 points in the same regular season.

