PORTLAND, Ore. and HILLSBORO, Ore. - RAJ Sports announced today First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech) as the inaugural partner and Official Credit Union of Portland's new WNBA team, and the Official Credit Union of the Portland Thorns.

The partnerships will feature community initiatives focused on creating interest in STEM among populations historically underrepresented in the tech industry, exclusive benefits for First Tech members, and collaborations to highlight emerging tech companies from across the region.

First Tech will also become the first Community Game Changer partner of both teams, a top-tier designation reserved for partners demonstrating a significant commitment to women's sports.

We are thrilled to welcome First Tech Federal Credit Union as our first game changer to our Portland Thorns and Portland WNBA family, said Lisa Bhathal Merage, owner, Portland Thorns and Portland WNBA. First Tech is an innovative company that shares our values and is committed to the growth of women's sports. This partnership shows a collaborative alignment in support of our community and collectively we will continue to make Portland the best place in the world for women's sports.

First Tech, as one of the nation's largest credit unions, understands the unique financial needs of the tech community and tailors services and solutions for them with a full suite of financial products and services. Through this partnership, First Tech will be providing access to financial literacy resources and banking solutions to members from both organizations, including First Tech's leading Relocation Banking Services.

"At First Tech, we know our tech community is passionate about women's sports. We're proud to invest and support their interests," said Greg Mitchell, President and CEO of First Tech. This partnership will not only bolster women's sports but also deliver significant and meaningful benefits to both our current and future members.

Additional partnership highlights include the introduction of a new game-day tradition, collaboration to deeper integrate advanced stats into the fan experience and providing special opportunities for local non-profits that focus on STEM education, aligning with First Tech's commitment to tech innovation.

I'm excited for our fans, our club, and for First Tech's members, said Thorns' President of Business Operations Alexis Lee. Having a forward-thinking company like First Tech as our Official Credit Union partner will contribute to our goal of being the premier women's soccer club while positively impacting our community.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

