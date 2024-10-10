WNBA Finals Presented by Youtube TV Expand to Best-Of-Seven Format Beginning in 2025

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that the WNBA Board of Governors has approved a new, best-of-seven format for the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV, effective with the 2025 season, replacing the best-of-five format. The Board has also approved a 1-1-1 setup for the best-of-three First Round of the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google, with the higher seed hosting Games 1 and 3 and its opponent hosting Game 2 - a change from the higher seed hosting Games 1 and 2 and its opponent hosting Game 3.

In addition, the regular-season schedule will increase to 44 games per team starting next season, when the expansion Golden State Valkyries begin play as the league's 13th franchise. Teams have played 40 regular-season games in each of the last two seasons.

"We are seeing an incredible demand for WNBA basketball, as reflected in the number of cities pursuing expansion franchises, fans attending games and engaging with our social and digital platforms in record fashion, and game broadcasts and streams being consumed like never before," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "The incredible demand for WNBA basketball makes this the ideal time to increase the regular season to 44 games per team and expand the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV to a best-of-seven series," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "These changes will create more opportunities to watch the best players in the world compete at the highest level and give our fans a championship series format that they are accustomed to seeing in other sports."

"The new 1-1-1 structure for the First Round of the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google will guarantee a home game for both teams in a series, which was a priority based on discussions with the WNBA's team presidents, head coaches, general managers and the Competition Committee," said Bethany Donaphin, WNBA Head of League Operations.

Beginning with the league's 29th season in 2025, the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV will have a 2-2-1-1-1 structure in which the higher seed will host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7, and its opponent will host Games 3, 4 and 6. The bracket-style postseason will continue to have three rounds of series play and maintain the format of best-of-three in the First Round and best-of-five in the Semifinals, followed by the new best-of-seven Finals.

