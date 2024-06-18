2024 NHL Draft Profile: Josh Zakreski

Josh Zakreski set career highs with 21 goals and 49 points while dressing in all 68 regular-season games. The tenacious forward from Saskatoon, Sask. was trusted in all situations, earning minutes on both special teams units with the Winterhawks. In the 2024 Playoffs, the 2005-born winger recorded eight points in 18 postseason games and scored the series-clinching goal against the Victoria Royals in the opening round. Now, the do-it-all skater is hopeful to hear his name announced at this month's NHL Draft in Vegas before taking on a bigger role in Portland during the 2024-25 season.

WHERE HE RANKS:

#157 - NHL Central Scouting (North American Skaters)

#263 - McKeen's Hockey

Honorable Mention - EliteProspects

