Road to the NHL Draft: Cayden Lindstrom

Medicine Hat, AB - Come opening night of the 2024 NHL Draft, one Tiger won't have to wait long before hearing his name called.

For second-year centre Cayden Lindstrom (Chetwynd, BC), it's been an exciting journey just to get to this point.

Prior to the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, there were questions of where he might play with the US Development Team or NCAA Hockey as possibilities. The Tigers took a calculated chance drafting him 54 overall in the third round after taking his Delta U15 Prep teammate Tomas Mrsic in the first round. Soon after the draft the Tigers were able to sign Lindstrom and from since then he's been electrifying fans and scouts with highlight reel goals and thundering hits. His enticing combination of his strength, ferocity and skill have made him an appealing prospect for any team looking to add to their centre depth charts.

Joining the Tigers as a 16 year old in the 2022-2023 season, Lindstrom quickly earned the trust of the coaching staff and his teammates. A fan favourite from the from the start, he put up impressive numbers (19 G, 23A) as a rookie and earned the Central Division nomination for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for WHL Rookie of the Year.

In addition to his successful rookie season, he also represented Canada twice internationally. He competed for Team White at the World U17 Hockey Challenge that November in Langely, BC and later helped Canada win gold at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in Czechia and Slovakia in August.

Fast forward to a whirlwind 2023-24 season. Lindstrom came storming out the gates scoring 27 goals and adding 19 assists in 32 games. Unfortunately, the second half of his season was derailed by an injury. He would make a celebrated return to the team for the Tigers' first round playoff series against the Red Deer Rebels. Despite his shortened season, Lindstrom was named the CHL's Top Prospect heading into the draft.

We will have to wait and see to know for sure which team will call his name on draft night. But one thing is for sure, Lindstrom has the opportunity to join elite Tiger alumni like Jay Bouwmeester, Trevor Linden and Tom Lysiak as early picks in the draft.

The NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV on June 28th and 29th. You can watch the draft on Sportsnet. Follow us on the our website and social media for additional coverage of the draft and the latest Tigers news.

