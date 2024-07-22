2024 Homestand #6 July 29-31

July 22, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Monday, July 29 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

The Scrappers become the Peppers in Oil for one game only presented by the Italian Food Trail (Trumbull Tourism) and 21 WFMJ. The Peppers will wear specialty team jerseys to be auctioned off in person and at livesourceapp.com with auction proceeds benefiting the United Way of Trumbull County. Fans can taste peppers in oil samples and place their vote for the Fan Favorite! Peppers in Oil merchandise is available at the Team Store and at mvscrappers.com. It's Youngstown Area Goodwill's donation day! Bring a donation item and receive a free General Admission ticket to the game.

Tuesday, July 30 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

It's Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Vlosich Insurance Agency. Seniors (55+) will receive $5 Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Hometown Heroes Night presented by Kent State University - Regional Campuses and 33 WYTV. First Responders and Healthcare Workers present your ID for two FREE Upper Box Seat tickets to the game. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game. It's Youngstown Area Goodwill's donation day! Bring a donation item and receive a free General Admission ticket to the game.

Wednesday, July 31 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

It's Military Appreciation Day presented by The Five 4's Distillery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Wendy's© Wednesday presented by Wendy's©. Get buy one get one FREE Upper Box tickets with a Wendy's© receipt or show the Wendy's© app at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Youngstown Area Goodwill's donation day! Bring a donation item and receive a free General Admission ticket to the game.

The Scrappers 2024 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open one hour prior to each game.

