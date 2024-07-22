Bears' Offense Stifled in 3-0 Loss to Thunder

July 22, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - The West Virginia Black Bears lost the third game of the four-game series to the Trenton Thunder 3-0 on Saturday evening. The Black Bears bats struggled to make contact, recording a meager three hits in the shut out. Trenton starter Luke Rettig picked up his first win of the season after throwing five scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

It looked to be another night of intense offense after Trenton took a three-run lead in the bottom of the second. Right fielder Pete Durocher scored on a passed ball off the glove of Bears' catcher Ryan Grabosch. Ian Battipaglia singled to left field, scoring Chris Reeder for the second Thunder run. A pop fly fielded by Jeff Liquori put two away with the bases loaded, but Jesse Fonteboa tagged up from third to add a run. The West Virginia defense pulled it together to halt Trenton's momentum, ending the inning on a groundout fielded by second baseman Kasten Furr. Heading into the third, the Bears trailed 3-0.

Any indication of a high-scoring affair was erased after the second inning as both teams struggled to plate a runner. Trenton starter and 2023 member Luke Rettig allowed West Virginia just two hits through the fifth inning. Fighting to keep the lead at three, the Bears' defense held the Thunder scoreless despite seven hits and runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth innings. Relievers Sayer Diederich and Noah Manning combined for five scoreless innings, with Manning allowing two hits.

After seven innings of little to no offense, Bears' third baseman Trace Willhoite struck out swinging to end the game.

Managing a paltry three hits through nine innings, West Virginia batters struck out ten times, only reaching base on five occasions. Morehead State graduate Ryan Grabosch recorded two of West Virginia's three hits with centerfielder Alex Vergara notching the third.

Anthony Abbatine, another returner from the 2023 Trenton squad, went two-for-two in his season debut with one RBI.

The Black Bears look to even the series in the fourth and final game against the Thunder on Sunday afternoon at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. West Virginia returns to Kendrick Family Ballpark for the first home game of the second half on Tuesday, July 23. For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.