2024 Dragons Cam Collier, SAL Stewart, & Hector Rodriguez Get Reds Spring Training Invites

January 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Three members of the 2024 Dayton Dragons and six other former Dragons from previous years are on the list of minor league players invited to participate in Major League spring training with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds have invited infielders Cam Collier and Sal Stewart along with outfielder Hector Rodriguez, all key members of the 2024 Dragons playoff club, to Major League spring training camp as non-roster players. Additionally, infielders Edwin Arroyo and Ivan Johnson, catcher Michael Trautwein, and pitchers Chase Petty, Jose Acuña, and Zach Maxwell, all former Dragons, have also been invited. Pitcher Chase Burns, the Reds first round draft pick in 2024, and potentially a member of the Dragons 2025 opening day roster, also was invited as a non-roster player.

There are 22 former Dragons who will go to spring training with the Reds as members of the team's 40-man Major League roster. Those players include infielders Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Noelvi Marte, and Tyler Callihan; catcher Tyler Stephenson; outfielders TJ Friedl, Stuart Fairchild, Blake Dunn, Rece Hinds, and Jacob Hurtubise; and pitchers Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, Alexis Diaz, Nick Lodolo, Graham Ashcraft, Rhett Lowder, Tony Santillan, Julian Aguiar, Connor Phillips, Lyon Richardson, Luis Mey, and Carson Spiers.

The Reds will conclude their spring training schedule with a game at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, the 25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds presented by Winsupply, on Tuesday, March 25 at 6:10 pm. The game will feature the Reds against a team consisting of their minor league prospects. The Reds will open their 2025 season two days later, on Thursday, March 27 against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park at 4:10 pm. Reds pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona on February 12. The Reds open their spring training schedule in Arizona on February 22.

Dragons season ticket holders, suite lease holders, and sponsors will be contacted soon by the Dragons for first buying opportunities to the 25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds, presented by Winsupply. Fans wanting ticket information for the game may click here to be contacted once tickets become available for the general public.

The Dragons open the 2025 season on April 4 at the West Michigan Whitecaps, with their home opener scheduled for April 8 at 7:05 pm against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark.

Fans may contact the Dragons regarding season ticket plans, group outings at Day Air Ballpark, and hospitality options including Boost Engagement Luxury Suites, Party Decks, and the Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair. The most popular season ticket plans are 8-game and 16-game packages, which are great for families, empty nesters, young adults, and small businesses. Half-season and full-season packages are also available. The packages are loaded with benefits.

