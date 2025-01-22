South Bend Cubs Announce Broadcast Extension with WSBT Radio

January 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs and Mid-West Family Broadcasting have announced a three-year extension of their radio agreement to keep Cubs baseball on Sports Radio 96.1 FM WSBT. The extension will carry through the 2027 Midwest League season, and the upcoming 2025 campaign will be the tenth on Michiana's Sports Leader. The 10-year broadcast anniversary dates back to South Bend first becoming a Cubs affiliate in 2015.

Each South Bend Cubs home and away game will be available live, over the air on 96.1 FM WSBT, with a simulcast on 960 AM, WSBTRadio.com, and the free WSBT Radio app. Home games at Four Winds Field with video are also aired as part of the MiLB.TV package. Each South Bend Cubs broadcast begins 20 minutes prior to every day's first pitch time with the radio pregame show.

"It's hard to believe that it's already been a decade partnership with Mid-West Family Broadcasting. They have been a phenomenal partner since 2015," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "There is a great history with WSBT Radio carrying South Bend baseball over the years and we're honored to continue that tradition. There is always a desire for Cubs fans to know what is happening with the next wave of great prospects and our broadcasts give them a chance to tune into the action every night."

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the South Bend Cubs and to continue bringing exciting baseball action to our listeners on Sports Radio 96.1 FM WSBT," said Vice President of Mid-West Family Broadcasting South Bend Bill Gamble. "This collaboration highlights our commitment to delivering top-tier local sports coverage to the Michiana community. We look forward to another incredible season and celebrating a decade of Cubs baseball on WSBT."

Brendan King is set to return to Four Winds Field and has been named the 'Voice of the South Bend Cubs'. King, who started with South Bend in 2018, enters his sixth season with the organization. He was part of the broadcast calls for both Midwest League Championships in 2019 and 2022. Joining King in the broadcast booth this season is Tyler Reidy, the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame Hockey on WSBT Radio. Reidy, who previously spent time on-air with the St. Cloud Rox in the Northwoods League, will make his South Bend Cubs radio debut in April.

"Every time I look at my two Midwest League Championship rings, it brings back incredible memories of great times covering our teams and players on the air," King said. "South Bend is an amazing sports town and to be one of the voices in the amazing history of broadcast excellence around here is an honor. I can't wait to be back calling games at Four Winds Field again this season, and to welcome Tyler into the booth."

Additionally, each Monday off-day during the season will feature a new episode of 'Cubbie Corner', a 30-minute show on 96.1 FM WSBT with King and Reidy. Every week, the guys will dive into what's going on with the South Bend Cubs on the field and in the community, as well as talk to a player or coach in the clubhouse.

The first South Bend Cubs game on WSBT Radio in 2025 is set for Friday, April 4, when the Cubs open the season on the road against the Beloit Sky Carp at 7:05 PM. South Bend's home opener will come the following Tuesday, April 8, when the team hosts the Peoria Chiefs at 7:05 PM at Four Winds Field.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 22, 2025

South Bend Cubs Announce Broadcast Extension with WSBT Radio - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.