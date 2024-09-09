2024-25 Ice Flyers Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

September 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are excited to announce that single game tickets for the 2024-25 Season are now on sale to the public at www.ticketmaster.com and at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

The Ice Flyers would like to remind their fans that the official online ticketing partner for the team is Ticketmaster. Purchasing tickets on Ticketmaster ensures that tickets bought will get you into the game without worrying about fraudulent tickets ruining their experience.

The Ice Flyers play 28 home games at the Pensacola Bay Center with Opening Night presented by Florida Blue quickly approaching on Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Season Tickets, Mini Plans, and Group Tickets are also on sale. Information on all ticket options are available at www.iceflyers.com.

