2024-2025 Season Seats Available Now
May 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Moncton Wildcats are excited to enter a NEW ERA in franchise history. With the announcement of Head Coach Gardiner MacDougall and GM Taylor MacDougall, as well as a core of returning stars, the future looks bright! As always, the goal remains the same -- to win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy & the Memorial Cup!
Season tickets are now available, and you will see the following enhancements to your benefits and payment options:
Package prices will remain the same.
NEW Weekly Early Bird renewal draw starting May 27th, until June 30
NEW "WildCard" discount card, valid at local restaurants
NEW Roar Store discount increased to 20%
NEW Payment by e-transfer option has been added
Local business coupons are returning to the Benefit booklet, in addition to current ones
You can renew your current seats by any of the following options:
Access your form through the link below, print, complete and email to [email protected]
Call the Wildcats Business Office at 506-382-5555
By appointment at the Wildcats Business Office
At the Roar Store - Wednesday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm, until June 21, 2024
Season Seat Members will save over 25% on adult tickets (compared to walk-up prices), will have several payment plan options to choose from, as well as pre-paid downtown parking options. The deadline to retain current seats will be July 2, 2024.
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2024
- 2024-2025 Season Seats Available Now - Moncton Wildcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moncton Wildcats Stories
- 2024-2025 Season Seats Available Now
- 2024 QMJHL Entry Draft Presented by Fenplast June 7th and June 8th
- Wildcats Announce Gardiner MacDougall as Head Coach, Taylor MacDougall as General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations
- Caleb Desnoyers Named to 2023-24 Rookie All-Star Team
- Desnoyers Among 25 CHL Players to Earn U18 Gold