2024-2025 Season Seats Available Now

May 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats are excited to enter a NEW ERA in franchise history. With the announcement of Head Coach Gardiner MacDougall and GM Taylor MacDougall, as well as a core of returning stars, the future looks bright! As always, the goal remains the same -- to win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy & the Memorial Cup!

Season tickets are now available, and you will see the following enhancements to your benefits and payment options:

Package prices will remain the same.

NEW Weekly Early Bird renewal draw starting May 27th, until June 30

NEW "WildCard" discount card, valid at local restaurants

NEW Roar Store discount increased to 20%

NEW Payment by e-transfer option has been added

Local business coupons are returning to the Benefit booklet, in addition to current ones

You can renew your current seats by any of the following options:

Access your form through the link below, print, complete and email to [email protected]

Call the Wildcats Business Office at 506-382-5555

By appointment at the Wildcats Business Office

At the Roar Store - Wednesday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm, until June 21, 2024

Season Seat Members will save over 25% on adult tickets (compared to walk-up prices), will have several payment plan options to choose from, as well as pre-paid downtown parking options. The deadline to retain current seats will be July 2, 2024.

