2024-2025 Playoff Packages on Sale Now

March 10, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Dawgs have clinched a spot in the 2024-2025 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs. Playoff Packages will go on sale beginning Monday, March 10 at 10:00 A.M. until Tuesday, April 1. The first round of the playoffs will begin the week of April 7. Game schedule and opponent will be announced at a later date. Roanoke's postseason is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke!

PLAYOFF PACKAGES (Available March 10 through April 1)

The only way to guarantee your season ticket seats for home playoff games is by purchasing a Playoff Package. Playoff Packages offer a cheaper ticket price per game compared to purchasing single game tickets at the box office or online. Fans purchasing a Playoff Package are required to put a card on file and will be charged before each home game occurs. Fans must complete either this printer-friendly form and return to the Dawgs front office staff (listed below) or this online form by the deadline. Parking Pass A and Club 611 season long passes will be accepted for all home playoff games. Exchanges nor refunds are permitted. Sponsors should contact their account representative to reserve their seats. Pricing is available on this page. Packages are not limited to season ticket holders; any and all fans are welcome to purchase.

For a limited time, you can Enter to Win a pair of Playoff Packages as a part of our Gillespie Allstate Agencies Contest Series! Click here to enter by March 24. (Please note: If you have purchased a playoff package and win this contest, we will refund your payment.)

SINGLE GAME TICKETS & PARKING PASSES

Single game tickets & parking passes for the first round will go on sale at a later date. Single game tickets will only be sold through Berglund Center Box Office and online; Rail Yard Dawgs staff are not permitted to conduct these transactions. If you have a group of 10 or more, please contact Warren Payne for the group ticket rate at least 24 hours before the game. Ticket vouchers and season tickets exchanges are not accepted for postseason games.

