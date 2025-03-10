Ice Flyers Prepare for Two-Game Series vs Quad Cities

PENSACOLA, FLA. - After a week of recovery and training sessions in Biloxi, Mississippi, the Ice Flyers set their sights on their home series against the visiting Quad City Storm.

Monday - Recovery

The team will take a day to recover and rest up before returning to their normal game preparations on Tuesday.

TUESDAY - FILM REVIEW/PRACTICE

Tuesday's schedule includes a film review session and on-ice practice back at the Pensacola Bay Center.

WEDNESDAY - FILM REVIEW/PRACTICE

The team will have an early morning film session and on-ice practice before the arena gets converted for their event on Thursday.

THURSDAY - Training Session at D1 Training

Due to the event at the Pensacola Bay Center, the team will have a training session at D1 Training in Gulf Breeze to stay fresh and ready for their games this weekend.

FRIDAY - Youth jersey Giveaway Night presented by White Smiles Dentistry | 7pm

Join the Ice Flyers on Friday, March 14th for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night presented by White Smiles General Dentistry. The first 1,000 Kids (12 & under) will get their very own white giveaway jersey upon entry into the arena.

Saturday - St. Patrick's Celebration presented by Mcguire's irISH puB | 7 pm

Grab your green and head to the Hangar for a St. Patrick's Celebration presented by McGuire's Irish Pub! This game will also feature a pre-game party starting at 4:30 p.m. in the front parking lot of the Pensacola Bay Center. The pre-game party will feature McGuire's Irish Pub performers with audio proudly provided by Blues Angel Music. Each game ticket purchased will get fans (21+) two free drink tickets upon entry into the party.

