2023 WNBA Finals Rematch Comes to Fruition as Aces Face Liberty in 2024 Semifinals

September 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are scheduled to meet in a playoff rematch that seemed inevitable as soon as the champagne stopped flowing at Barclays Center last October 18. Although this year's postseason battle comes in the WNBA Semifinals rather than the championship series. Tip time for Game 1 of the best-of-5 series is slated for Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3 pm. The game is being broadcast on ABC.

Less than one year ago, Las Vegas became the first WNBA team in more than 2 decades to repeat as league champions, and they did so in dramatic fashion. After winning the first 2 games of the 2023 WNBA Finals on their home floor, the Aces dropped an 87-73 decision to the Liberty in Game 3. They lost more than the game, however, as starting center Kiah Stokes, and starting Point Gawd Chelsea Gray both suffered injuries that kept them out of the lineup for Game 4.

Few gave Las Vegas a chance against the Liberty, who jumped out to a 23-13 lead after the first quarter. The Aces defense began to even things out in the second, and turned the corner in the third, holding the Lib to just 5 of 20 from the field, and 1 of 8 from beyond the arc while outscoring New York 23-12.

Las Vegas led by as many as 7 in the fourth period, and by 6 with 1:27 remaining. New York scored the next two buckets to cut the Aces advantage to 1, but Courtney Vandersloot's potential game-winning, last-second jumper sailed wide of the mark.

New York won all 3 games against the Aces during the 2024 regular season, but the Aces weren't at full strength in 2 of the games, and the final meeting between the clubs was a squeaker. Las Vegas was without the services of 3-time WNBA M'VP A'ja Wilson, and trailed by as many as 20 late in the 3rd quarter. The Aces came roaring back, however, scoring 17 straight points to slice the Liberty advantage to 3 with 6:40 to go. They took the lead, 71-70, with 1:54 on the clock, but were unable to hold on.

New York vs. Las Vegas

OER FG% 3G% ORPct TO% DER OppFG% Opp3G% DRPct

2023 WNBA Finals (1-3) 98.1 .422 .325 .238 .142 109.5 .456 .362 .728

2024 Regular Season (3-0) 103.8 .427 .301 .276 .145 92.8 .394 .357 .869

Las Vegas vs. New York

OER FG% 3G% ORPct TO% DER OppFG% Opp3G% DRPct

2023 WNBA Finals (3-1) 109.5 .456 .362 .272 .158 98.1 .422 .325 .762

2024 Regular Season (0-3) 92.8 .394 .357 .131 .135 103.8 .427 .301 .724

The starting five from each squad returns for this year's rematch. New York's core of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Jonquel Jones and Vandersloot powered the Liberty to the best record in the league this season at 32-8. The team's offensive production dropped off some in 2024, but the defense improved, particularly out on the perimeter where Las Vegas torched New York to the tune of 36.4 percent from 3-point range in last year's finals.

New York

OER FG% 3G% ORPct TO% DER OppFG% Opp3G% DRPct

2023 Regular Season 113.0 .460 .374 .308 .175 97.7 .424 .341 .733

2024 Regular Season 107.0 .448 .349 .299 .173 95.3 .425 .324 .743

2024 Playoffs vs. Atlanta 113.7 .464 .340 .333 .157 98.7 .466 .286 .688

Las Vegas returned Wilson, Gray, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Stokes, but that quintet played together in just 22 regular season games in 2024, and the team's offensive and defensive efficiency ratings dipped as a result. The Aces 27-13 mark was the fourth best in the league, but their 9-1 record over the final 10 games of the year was the best in the W, and was the team's most notable area of improvement.

Las Vegas

OER FG% 3G% ORPct TO% DER OppFG% Opp3G% DRPct

2023 Regular Season 113.0 .486 .372 .237 .143 97.7 .426 .343 .733

2024 Regular Season 106.1 .454 .355 .213 .143 99.6 .433 .350 .740

2024 Last 10 RS Games 107.5 .461 .380 .214 .140 94.3 .425 .311 .756

2024 Playoffs vs. Seattle 105.2 .452 .350 .250 .163 92.9 .420 .241 .736

New York also added rookie forward Leonie Fiebich to the mix in 2024, and the 24-year-old native of Germany is averaging 6.7 points per game, while connecting on 43.3 percent of her shots from distance. In the First Round of the postseason vs. Atlanta, Fiebich averaged 15.0 points on 83.3 percent shooting from the floor, while making 6 of 7 of her 3-point field goal attempts.

Las Vegas also returned 2023 6th Player of the Year winner Alysha Clark, but the team's primary addition to the roster came in the form of 12-year veteran Tiffany Hayes who ended her 5-month retirement to join the Aces early in the season. In games as a reserve, she led all 2024 6th Player of the Year candidates in scoring (8.5 ppg), while grabbing 2.5 rebounds, and handing out 2.0 assists. Hayes also connected on 47.6 percent of her shots from the field, and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc off the bench. In the First Round of the playoffs against Seattle, she averaged 14.5 points while making 63.2 percent of her field goal attempts and 3 of 4 from distance.

Game 2, and if necessary Game 5, of the Semifinal series will be played at Barclays Center, while Games 3, and if necessary Game 4, are slated for Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Game times and broadcast networks for the remaining games will be posted on LasVegasAces.com when they are announced.

