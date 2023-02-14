2023 Preliminary Promotional Schedule Announced

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced their preliminary promotional schedule for the 2023 season, presented by Catholic Health.

Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark will kick off all the fun on Tuesday, May 2. The Ducks begin their home schedule at 6:35 p.m. when they take on their geographic rivals, the Staten Island FerryHawks, as they begin this year's "Battle of the Belt". The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Reversible Bucket Hats, courtesy of charter Ducks sponsor P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 for pregame team introductions.

The fun will continue throughout the opening week of the season. Saturday, May 6, will feature the first of 14 postgame Fireworks Spectaculars that will take place at the ballpark in 2023. The full Fireworks Spectacular schedule is as follows, with all games beginning at 6:35 p.m.:

Saturday, May 6

Monday, July 3

Saturday, May 20

Saturday, July 15

Saturday, May 27

Saturday, July 29

Friday, June 9

Saturday, August 12

Saturday, June 10

Saturday, August 19

Saturday, July 1

Saturday, September 2

Sunday, July 2

Saturday, September 16

New for 2023, the Ducks will be debuting their alternate identity: Papas Playas. The name, translated from Spanish to English as "Beach Potatoes", pays homage to Long Island's spud farming history and bountiful beaches. The team will wear special Papas Playas uniforms on Friday, May 5, to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and on Friday, July 28, for Hispanic Heritage Night. Fans will be able to bid on game-worn Papas Playas jerseys from May 5 through July 28, and Papas Playas merchandise will be available for purchase in the Waddle In Shop during the season while supplies last.

Also highlighting the promotional schedule in 2023 will be five games that celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Ducks 2013 Atlantic League championship. Fans will have the opportunity to receive collectors' items celebrating this historic team. A few of the key contributors to the championship could make an appearance at the ballpark as well. Following are the scheduled dates for the 2013 Championship 10th Anniversary Series:

Friday, May 26 - Ray Navarrete Oversized Baseball Cards (first 1,500 fans)

Thursday, June 29 - Lew Ford Oversized Baseball Cards (first 1,500 fans)

Wednesday, July 26 - Leo Rosales Oversized Baseball Cards (first 1,500 fans)

Tuesday, August 22 - 2013 Atlantic League Champions Team Posters (first 1,000 fans)

Monday, September 4 - John Brownell Oversized Baseball Cards (first 1,500 fans)

Several other giveaway items are on the promotional schedule for this season, including:

Magnet Schedules, courtesy of Good Samaritan University Hospital - Sunday, May 7

Rally Towels, courtesy of Good Samaritan University Hospital - Thursday, June 8

Sport Water Bottles, courtesy of Atria Senior Living - Sunday, June 11

Baseball Caps, courtesy of Petro Home Services - Thursday, June 15

Yellow and Navy Baseballs, courtesy of Yellow Dog Lawn Care - Sunday, July 16

T-Shirts, courtesy of SCOPE Education Services - Thursday, July 27

Mini Bats, courtesy of Dime Bank - Friday, August 11

Drawstring Bags, courtesy of Good Samaritan University Hospital - Sunday, August 20

QuackerJack Oversized Baseball Cards, courtesy of the Anne V. Graziani Fund - Thursday, August 24

Chef Hat Rubber Duckies, courtesy of The Hidden Gem Café - Friday, September 1

The Ducks are also planning several exciting theme nights for 2023, including:

Women's Health Day, presented by Good Samaritan University Hospital - Sunday, May 7

Bark in the Park - Saturday, May 27 (1:35 p.m.)

Alzheimer's Awareness Night, presented by Good Samaritan University Hospital - Thursday, June 8

Skin Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Good Samaritan University Hospital - Monday, July 3

Irish Heritage Night - Wednesday, July 12

Camp Day - Thursday, July 13

Hispanic Heritage Night - Friday, July 28

Boy Scouts Night, presented by Dime Bank - Friday, August 11

Jewish Heritage Night, presented by the Jewish Community Centers of Long Island - Sunday, August 13

Summer Safety Fun Night, presented by Good Samaritan University Hospital - Sunday, August 20

Breast Cancer Awareness Night - Saturday, September 2

Prostate Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Good Samaritan University Hospital - Friday, September 15

Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Coca-Cola - Sunday, September 17

The Ducks will be featuring an exciting weekly promotional lineup during the 2023 season as well. Every game this year will include a chance to win an exciting prize, special offers or fun experiences. The following are the preliminary 2023 weekly promotions:

TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAYS: Every Tuesday game offers the chance to win $25,000! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner. To be eligible, simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk, located on the main concourse next to customer service.

WADDLE IN WEDNESDAYS: Wednesdays are for Ducks merchandise! During each Wednesday game, the Ducks will be highlighting special items at the team's official merchandise store, including apparel, novelties and more. The spotlight will shine on a different item every Wednesday, so be sure to check LIDucks.com and the team's social media accounts for all the details.

THIRSTY THURSDAYS: Enjoy exciting drink specials from Ducks exclusive partners during every Thursday game throughout the ballpark. The special offers will change each game and be announced in advance. All fans will also be invited to enjoy the Duck Club restaurant/bar, normally reserved for season ticket, luxury suite and mini plan holders.

GRAND SLAM FRIDAYS: You can be in a winner in GRAND fashion on Fridays. The sixth inning of every Friday game has been designated as the Grand Slam Inning. If the Ducks fourth batter of the inning launches a home run with the bases loaded, one lucky fan will win $25,000! To be eligible for the grand prize, simply sign up at the Ticket Kiosk before first pitch.

L.I. MACARTHUR AIRPORT LUCKY SEAT SATURDAYS: During every Saturday home game, the Ducks will select a lucky seat throughout the ballpark. The fan holding the ticket to that seat will win prizes, courtesy of Long Island MacArthur Airport. For your chance to win, sign up at the Ticket Kiosk prior to the end of the third inning. In addition, every Saturday night will feature a postgame Fireworks Spectacular!

BETHPAGE SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAYS: Sundays are even more fun for families, courtesy of Bethpage Federal Credit Union. All fans will be invited onto the field once gates open for a pregame catch on the field. Simply bring a baseball and gloves to take part! After the game, all fans can take part in the weekly tradition of running the bases. (Exception: July 2)

Individual tickets for all 2023 Ducks home games will go on sale Wednesday, February 15, at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting LIDucks.com, calling (631) 940-TIXX, or visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office. Those purchasing tickets on February 15 will be entered into a raffle to win a Fan Appreciation Day VIP Experience. CLICK HERE for more information.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

