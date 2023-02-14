Frederick ALPB Club Announces Schedule and Home Game Times

Frederick, MD - The new yet-to-be-named Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball (ALPB) Club is excited to announce its schedule for the 2023 Atlantic League season. The team will host 48 home games scheduled at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, including, over 25 Friday-Sunday home dates with nine fireworks nights.

The home opener will be on Tuesday, May 2 when the Lexington Legends come to Frederick as part of the opening three game series. On Friday, June 23, the team will unveil its new identity and branding for the Frederick ALPB Club and feature a post-game firework show. September 5 - September 10 will mark the club's last homestand of 2023, featuring a 3 game series against the Long Island Ducks followed by a three-game series against the Legends.

Game times will be Monday through Friday 7 PM first pitch, Saturday 6 PM first pitch and Sunday 1 PM first pitch. Weekday exceptions include May 17 with an 11 AM start, May 25 with an 11 AM start and July 4 with a 4 PM start. Fireworks will follow every Saturday home game and more promotions will be announced as the season approaches.

"We are excited to add an additional 48 nights of fun, affordable family entertainment this summer and provide our fans with more options to take in a baseball game," said Director of Marketing, Branden McGee. "The addition of the Atlantic League Professional Baseball games, combined with the Frederick Keys schedule, will provide fans with a total of 88 baseball games this summer in Frederick. This exceeds the previous 70 games the Keys hosted during their tenure in the Carolina League."

Going month by month, the Frederick ALPB Club will play their most games at home in May (17). June will play host to seven home games, July and August will host nine home games each and September will host six home games.

Frederick will be members of the ALPB South division which also includes the Charleston Dirty Birds, Gastonia Honey Hunters, High Point Rockers and Lexington Legends. The club will host Charleston for three dates and nine dates each for Gastonia, High Point and Lexington. North Division opponents will visit Frederick a total of 18 dates: six dates each for Long Island Ducks and Staten Island Ferryhawks and three dates each for the Lancaster Barnstormers and York Revolution. No home dates are slated for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Season tickets for 2023 season are now on sale. For more information or to shop for Frederick Club team store visit https://frederickatlanticleague.com.

