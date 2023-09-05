2023 Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

September 5, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Today is the day we've all been waiting for all summer long.The Everett AquaSox are pleased to announce that playoff tickets are ON SALE NOW! Drop whatever you're doing and hop online immediately to get the best seats.

Playoff Ticket Pricing:

$25.00 for Diamond Club

$21.00 for Field Reserved

$18.00 for Upper Reserved

$13.00 for General Admission

2023 Northwest Playoff Schedule

Tuesday, September 12 at Everett 7:05

Wednesday, September 13 at Everett 7:05

Friday, September 15 at Vancouver 7:05

Saturday, September 16 at Vancouver 7:05 *

Sunday, September 17 at Vancouver 1:05 *

*If Necessary

The 2024 ticket package renewals are underway! Renew your ticket package by October 27th at the 2023 rate! Seats not renewed by January 26th will be released to the general public. Please reach out to your ticket account executive, e-mail us at ticketing@aquasox.com, or call us at (425) 258-3673 with any questions or to reserve your seats.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.