Hogan Windish Named NWL Player of the Month

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced that Hogan Windish has been named the Northwest League Player of the Month for September.

Windish batted .324/.371/.667 and led the league in hits (34), runs (24), home runs (nine), RBI (23), total bases (70) and slugging percentage (.667). He was second in OPS (1.038) and triples (two) and was fifth in average (.324). He finished the month on an 11-game hitting streak and recorded 10 multi-hit games.

Overall on the season, Hogan leads the team in hitting (.269), home runs (20) and RBI's (78)

Windish, 24, was selected by Seattle in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. Windish wrapped up his collegiate career by earning the Southern Conference Player of the Year Award handed out by the coaches in the SoCon. The second baseman hit .392 in the regular season to lead all Spartan players and led the Southern Conference with a .495 on-base percentage. Windish helped lead the Spartans to the SoCon Tournament Championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

