2023 Marks TD Bank Ballpark's 25th Season Anniversary

March 15, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









TD Bank Ballpark, home of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) TD Bank Ballpark, home of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will be celebrating the 25th Season Anniversary of TD Bank Ballpark during the 2023 season.

"They say time flies when you're having fun, so we must be having a blast," said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "It's hard to believe that we will be entering our 25th season at TD Bank Ballpark. Our home has welcomed generations of families spending quality time together, businesses entertaining their clients and employees, and the community as a whole gathering for a fun event at a game. There are so many great memories, but even more to look forward to this season and beyond."

Since opening on June 7, 1999, TD Bank Ballpark has been the home for Patriots baseball with the first 21 seasons as an independent baseball club, a season of a team-run professional league during the pandemic, and now entering the third season as the Yankees Double-A team.

TD Bank Ballpark, located in Bridgewater Township in the heart of Somerset County, is one of the premier entertainment destinations in Central New Jersey.

The 6,100-fixed seat ballpark originally opened as Somerset Ballpark, changed to Commerce Bank Ballpark in 2000 and has been named TD Bank Ballpark since 2009.

TD Bank Ballpark is a two-time winner of Ballpark Digest's "Best of the Ballparks" competition (2015 & 2016), as well as a recipient of multiple economic development and good neighbor awards.

In addition to welcoming over 8,000,000 fans to Patriots home games, TD Bank Ballpark is a multi-use facility that most recently hosted 72 events to provide affordable and safe community entertainment during the pandemic in 2020.

The Patriots and TD Bank will be celebrating the 25th Season Anniversary with a special event on Saturday, June 3. Prior to the 6:35 pm game against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), there will be a pre-game ceremony to showcase the history of the ballpark and recognize those that were part of bringing it to Somerset County.

The first 2,000 fans in attendance on June 3 will receive a 25th Season Anniversary commemorative pin. Following the game, fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks show.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 15, 2023

2023 Marks TD Bank Ballpark's 25th Season Anniversary - Somerset Patriots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.