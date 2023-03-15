SeaWolves Spring Training Schedule Announced

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, in collaboration with their parent club the Detroit Tigers, have released the club's 2023 Spring Training schedule. The SeaWolves will play 10 Spring Training games before heading to Erie for the regular season.

The SeaWolves open their spring schedule in Dunedin, Florida on Saturday, March 18 as they take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) at 1 p.m. All home Spring Training games will be played on the minor league fields at the Tigers' spring training complex in Lakeland, Florida. All games will begin at 1 p.m. Game times are subject to change. Attendance at Minor League Spring Training Games is subject to host team policies.

2023 Erie SeaWolves Spring Training Schedule

March 18: Erie SeaWolves at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Dunedin, FL

March 19: Erie SeaWolves vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Lakeland, FL

March 20: Erie SeaWolves at Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Orlando, FL

March 21: CAMP DAY

March 22: Erie SeaWolves vs. Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Lakeland, FL

March 23: CAMP DAY

March 24: Erie SeaWolves vs. Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Lakeland, FL

March 25: Erie SeaWolves at Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) - Tampa, FL

March 26: CAMP DAY

March 27: Erie SeaWolves at Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Orlando, FL

March 28: Erie SeaWolves vs. Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Lakeland, FL

March 29: Erie SeaWolves vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Lakeland, FL

March 30: CAMP DAY

March 31: Erie SeaWolves at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Dunedin, FL

April 1: CAMP DAY

April 2: Erie SeaWolves Break Camp

April 3: Travel Day to Erie

April 4: Team Workout Day at UPMC Park (Subject to change; Time TBD)

April 5: Team Workout Day at UPMC Park (Subject to change; Time TBD)

April 6: Erie SeaWolves at Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) - Canal Park - 6:35 p.m.

April 7: Erie SeaWolves at Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) - Canal Park - 7:05 p.m.

April 8: Erie SeaWolves at Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) - Canal Park - 6:05 p.m.

April 9-10: OFF DAYS

April 11: Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) - UPMC Park - 6:05 p.m.

