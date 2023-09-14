2023-24 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The 2023-24 season is exactly a month away and single-game tickets are now on sale!

The Hat Tricks host 28 weekend games in the regular season with the home opener and banner raising slated for Saturday, Oct. 14 against the Watertown Wolves at 7 p.m.

Regular tickets are $16 while tickets for Seniors (65+), Veterans, and Kids (12 and under) are $12.

Buy Single-Game Tickets Here

Additionally, season ticket packages are still available for purchase.

Full-season tickets are available for $325 for adults, $260 for Seniors/Veterans and $225 for Kids. The team is also offering undated 15-packs for $190 and 10-packs for $135.

Catch all the thrilling action-packed Danbury hockey with NHL prospects and collegiate stars from the professionals of the FPHL and futures of the NAHL and NA3.

Depending on the type of package, fans can save almost 30% off the ticket price and will receive an added value benefit package that includes FREE PARKING and season passes to the Danbury NAHL/NA3 Hat Tricks.

The Danbury Hat Tricks Multi-Pass Season Ticket offers unmatched access to 84 home games played by the three Hat Tricks teams within the Federal Prospects Hockey League, North American Hockey League, and North American 3 Hockey League.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 14, 2023

2023-24 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.