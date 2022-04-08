2022 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now
April 8, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs are thrilled to announce that single game tickets are on sale today for the 2022 season. The Chicago Dogs will play 50 home games at the state-of-the-art Impact Field in Rosemont beginning with their home opener on Friday, May 13.
On opening day, the Chicago Dogs will kick-off their fifth-year celebration. The players will debut new jerseys and acclaimed vocalist Wayne Messmer will perform the National Anthem. Every fan in attendance on opening day will receive a replica jersey t-shirt.
On July 11 and July 12, the Chicago Dogs will host the American Association All-Star Game. The jewel event will feature two days of festivities that include live music, a skills competition and will bring together the best talent from the American Association.
Prices for single-game tickets for opening day and the 2022 season are as follows:
Single-Game Ticket Pricing:
Bleachers: $9
Outfield Reserve: $12
Infield Box: $16
Wintrust Home Plate Box: $25
Premium seating opportunities are also available at Impact Field's luxury suites and Rivers Stadium Club. The Rivers Stadium Club includes access to an all-inclusive premium buffet provided by Levy Restaurants as well as beer, wine and soda. Season packages and group tickets can be purchased by calling 847-636-5450 or visiting TheChicagoDogs.com.
Daily Specials:
Season-long daily specials for 2022 Chicago Dogs home games are outlined below.
Family Sundays: $3 bottomless popcorn; $3 bottomless fountain drinks; pre-game catch on the field and autographs.
Theme Night Saturdays: Celebrate Jimmy Buffett, Elvis, Star Wars, Bark at the Ballpark and many more. Post-game fireworks.
Happy Fridays: Complimentary giveaway items for the first 1500 fans. Happy hour from 5pm-6pm with live music from the School of Rock and drink specials.
Thirsty Thursdays: $2 can beer and post-game fireworks.
Wiener Wednesdays: $1 hot dogs.
Friends and Family 4-Packs: Four tickets, four hats and a $20 gift certificate to Caddyshack, starting at just $48.
Celebratory themed games include:
Opening Night: May 13
Decade Night: May 14; Post-game fireworks.
Military Appreciation Day: May 31
Heroes and Villains: June 3; Come dressed as your favorite hero or villain. Post-game fireworks.
Negro League Tribute: June 11; Dogs to play in special jerseys as they take on the Kansas City Monarchs. Post-game fireworks.
Bark at the Ballpark: June 17; bring your dog to the ballpark.
Jimmy Buffett: June 18; Come dressed in your favorite Parrot Head gear. Post-game fireworks.
Father's Day: June 19; Bring Dad for pre-game catch on the field and player autographs.
Elvis Night: July 2; Celebrate the King of Rock-n-Roll with a tribute from 6pm-6:45pm. Post-game fireworks.
July 4: Fireworks extravaganza.
Home Run Derby: July 11; Skills competition, home run derby and live music
All-Star Game: July 12; Best talent from the American Association compete
Harry Potter: July 23; Come dressed as your favorite character from Harry Potter. Post-game fireworks.
Squeeze's Birthday: August 6; celebrate the birthday of the Chicago Dogs mascot on National Mustard Day. Post-game fireworks.
Star Wars: August 20; Come dress as your favorite Star Wars character. Post-game fireworks.
Bark at the Ballpark: August 26; bring your dog to the ballpark.
St. Patrick's Day: August 27; Commemorative hat giveaway to first 1,500 fans. Post-game fireworks.
Fan Appreciation Day: August 28
For the full promotional calendar and premium giveaways or for more information, please visit TheChicagoDogs.com. Follow the team on social media at @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.
