2022 Single Game Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday, March 8th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions announce individual tickets for the 2022 season will be available online beginning on Tuesday, March 8th. Despite the impact of the work stoppage on Major League Baseball's season, Minor League Baseball has a full season ahead, unaffected by the ongoing situation.

Single game tickets will be available exclusively online at samissions.com beginning at 10:00 a.m. on March 8th. Ticket prices for games on Sunday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday will range from $10.00 - $30.00 based on seat location. Fans can pre-pay for parking on these dates for $10.00 at samissions.com.

The Missions are proud to announce two ticket promotions for the 2022 season: AARP $2 Tuesdays and Taco Bell Value Night. For Tuesday games at Nelson Wolff Stadium, fans can purchase parking, any outfield ticket, domestic draft beers, and sausage wraps each for $2.00 courtesy of AARP. Thursday games at Nelson Wolff Stadium will include half price tickets and parking, $2.00 domestic draft beers, $2.00 sodas, and $2.00 hot dogs courtesy of Taco Bell.

The Missions welcome Kevin Fowler to Nelson Wolff Stadium as part of the H-E-B 4th of July Celebration. Tickets for July 4th will range from $15.00 - $35.00. The Missions are scheduled to host the Frisco RoughRiders that night with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. Fowler will perform shortly after the final out. His concert will be followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Throughout the season, select Friday nights will be Premium Giveaway Nights and select Saturday nights will feature a postgame fireworks celebration. The full promotional schedule for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.

The Missions are currently scheduled for 69 home games beginning on Tuesday, April 12th and concluding with Sunday, September 18th. Saturday, April 16th will be a doubleheader between the Missions and the RoughRiders.

The San Antonio Missions season gets underway on Friday, April 8th on the road against Corpus Christi. The Missions home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12th against Frisco. Season seat memberships and group hospitality outings are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

