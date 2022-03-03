Fan Batting Practice at Arvest Ballpark Scheduled for Saturday, March 12th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and D-BAT NW Arkansas are excited to offer fans another opportunity to take Fan Batting Practice at Arvest Ballpark. The second fan event scheduled in March will take place on Saturday, March 12th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark.

Fan Batting Practice at Arvest Ballpark is available to up to 75 participants and is sold on a first come, first serve basis. Admission is only $10 for each hitter and that includes: access to the field to hit for 90 seconds; the opportunity to shag fly balls prior to, or after your turn at the plate; and a voucher for two (2) FREE tickets to Opening Night against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m.

The Naturals ask that fans bring their own helmet, bats, and gloves. The team will have a limited number of helmets and wood bats available, and they will be sanitized between use. Not all fans in attendance will be required to have a ticket for the event; however, only those that have purchased a ticket will be allowed to hit. The Naturals Team Store at Arvest Ballpark will also be open throughout the event.

To purchase tickets for Fan Batting Practice at Arvest Ballpark, fans can visit www.nwanaturals.com or CLICK HERE. Those attending will be asked to enter through the main gates to check-in while those hitting will be required to sign a safety waiver before being allowed on the field. Tickets for this event are sold exclusively online and will not be available to purchase at the Ticket Office on March 12th.

