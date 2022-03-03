DrillersFest 2022 Scheduled for March 12

March 3, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers will host DrillersFest 2022, presented by the Tulsa World, at ONEOK Field on Saturday, March 12 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. DrillersFest not only "kicks off" the new season, it will offer all season ticket holders the opportunity to receive information and items from their membership packages as well as give all fans the chance to buy individual tickets for any home game in the upcoming season, including Opening Night.

Any fans picking up their ticket packages or purchasing individual tickets will receive free hot dogs and soft drinks.

The event will also include many fun activities for those attending. For young fans ages 5-12, there will be a baseball and softball skills clinic on the field from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The clinic will be limited to the first 200 participants and preregistration is required and can be completed.

The stadium's TD Williamson Kids Zone will be open and several inflatable play stations will be open, and it is all free of charge. In addition, Hornsby will be in attendance for photos, and there will be guided stadium tours for fans wanting to see "behind the scenes" at ONEOK Field.

A balloon artist and a face painter will be setup in the Union Home Mortgage First Base Plaza. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be offering free custard cookie sandwiches for all fans, while Dead Armadillo Brewery will be offering free beer samples for fans ages 21 and over.

Other activities will include a jump roping demonstration and booth from the Preston Jump Rope Team, while the School of Rock kid's band will be performing from 12:00 until 1:30 p.m.

Finally, Rewind E Sports will have several gaming stations set up on the concourse for fans to test their skills at video games.

During DrillersFest, individual tickets can be purchased in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office located on Elgin Avenue. Drillers Full Season and Mini Plan members will be able to obtain their packages in the Eide Bailly Conference Center located on the stadium's suite level.

For fans who have not purchased ticket plans but are interested in becoming members, the Drillers will have representatives available to answer questions and show potential seat locations. Any fan purchasing a new membership will receive a Drillers World Series Champions bobblehead.

The Drillers will open the regular season on April 8 in Wichita. The home opener at ONEOK Field is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12.

A complete list of all DrillersFest 2022 activities is below.

Membership Pickup: All members can come and receive information on how to access their online account, get free doughnut, coffee, hot dog & drink. Full season member can obtain their Drillers MiniJerzey & Stand (ONE per ACCOUNT) and all members can receive one random World Series Champions Bobblehead per every 2 seats in their plans (flex plans receive one bobblehead per plan). These are only available in person during DrillersFest.

New Memberships Available: Drillers staff members available at ticket table to showcase plans & available seats - each new membership purchase receives a World Series bobblehead.

Single Game Tickets on Sale: All 69 Drillers Home Games on sale. Any purchase made at the ticket office or bringing in their receipt showing they purchased online will get a free hot dog & drink.

Kids Skills Clinic on the Field: Limited to first 200 kids 5 - 12 years old, must register beforehand. All kids registering automatically enter Hornsby Kids Club. Skill Clinic goes from 10:30 AM - 12 PM. Clinic being run by local High School Coaches & Players. 5 stations - pop flies, ground balls, running, pitching & hitting. To register for the Skill Clinic click HERE.

Team Store Open: New merchandise available for the first time!

TDW Kids Zone Open

Photos with Hornsby

ONEOK Field Tours

Balloon Artist/Face Painter

Dead Armadillo Samples

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Free Custard Cookie Sandwiches

Rewind E Sports Gaming Stations

Preston Jump Rope Team Demonstration and Booth

School of Rock Kids Band

DrillersFest 2022 is presented by the Tulsa World.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from March 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.