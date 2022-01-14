2022 Otters Season Tickets and Group Outing Packages on Sale Now

Season ticket packages are on sale now for the 2022 season at Historic Bosse Field with the Evansville Otters.

Full season and half season ticket packages are on sale starting at $105. Full and half season tickets are available in VIP, Premium Field Box and General Admission seating areas. Premium Field Box and VIP tickets include in-seat wait service.

For a full season, fans can enjoy all 2022 Otters' home games at Bosse Field with savings of up to 25 percent off single game pricing.

Half season tickets offer fans an opportunity to enjoy savings on half of the regular season home games.

Flex 20 ticket plans are also available now for the 2022 season. Flex 20 vouchers may be used at any 2022 home game. Flex 20 vouchers can be used in any increment and at any game to best fit your schedule. The Otters are also offering a Flex 10 ticket plan. Flex packages are on sale for General Admission seating and start at $50.

You can purchase ticket packages in-person at the Otters box office or over the phone by calling (812) 435-8686.

Reserve your group outing picnic early!

Group outing packages for the 2022 Evansville Otters season are on sale now.

Group outings can be reserved for the Right and Left Field picnic areas, as well as the Corona Patio Deck. The picnics include tickets to the game in select seating areas and an all-you-can-eat select menu.

The Home Run menu includes hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans and chips, and unlimited soda and bottled water. The Grand Slam menu includes your choice of three entrees, baked beans and chips, unlimited soda and bottled water, and complimentary peanuts.

When you upgrade to a Grand Slam menu, you will receive a free Otters special edition hat for all your guests!

The exclusive Corona Patio features a similar all-you-can-eat select menu, offering Home Run and Grand Slam menus. The Corona Patio can be reserved in sections or the entire patio. Fans can also ask about the Deluxe Full Patio option which features upgradeable menu items upon request. The Corona Patio provides a thrilling view from right field.

For smaller groups, the Otters are offering field box seating picnics along the first and third base lines. Field box picnics can select the Home Run or Grand Slam menus.

You can reserve group outings in-person at the Otters box office or over the phone by calling (812) 435-8686.

