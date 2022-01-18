2022 Lake Elsinore Coaching Staff Announced

January 18, 2022 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Padres today announced the coaching staffs for their minor league affiliates for the 2022 season.

In Lake Elsinore, Eric Junge will manage the Storm after beginning the 2021 season as El Paso's pitching coach before taking over as manager for the Chihuahuas in mid-August for the remainder of the season. The 2022 season marks his 10th year with the Padres, serving as pitching coordinator from 2019-21, pitching instructor from 2015-17, and advance scout with the major league club from 2013-14.

Pitching Coach Leo Rosales enters his fifth year in the organization and second with the Storm after being slated to lead the Lake Elsinore pitching corps in 2020. Rosales served in the same capacity for Tri-City in 2019 and the AZL Padres in 2018.

Hitting Coach Pat O'Sullivan enters his fifth year with the Padres and his second on the Storm's coaching staff, having previously served as hitting coach for Tri-City from 2018-19.

Bench coach Felipe Blanco returns for his fifth year in the organization, his second with Fort Wayne, and his first with the Storm in his current role, having previously held the position of fielding coach for Lake Elsinore (2019 and 2021) and Tri-City (2018). The Storm training staff will be led by athletic trainer Maritza Castro and strength coach Austin Harris.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from January 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.