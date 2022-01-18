Fresno Grizzlies Unveil Alternate Identities for 2022 Season

Fresno, CA - This morning the Fresno Grizzlies announced four alternate identities that they will take the field under during the 2022 season. Each identity honors a different aspect of the Central Valley's culture and history as the team celebrates the diversity of our community.

The first alternate identity to make an appearance in 2022 will be the Fresno Growers, who will take the field on May 7 as part of Growers Night presented by Simplot Grower Solutions. Growers Night pays homage to the impact agriculture has on the community and the important role it plays in the Central Valley.

The next identity taking the field will be the Fresno Tigers on June 24. This tribute to the Fresno Tigers, who originally took the field in 1946 as part of West Coast Negro League Baseball, will honor the role the team had in the history of pro baseball in Fresno.

Rolling into town for July 8-10 will be the Lowriders de Fresno, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión. This season, the original Lowriders design retakes the field and features a purple car outlined in gold. The brand helps celebrate the city of Fresno's place in amplifying lowriding culture and its influence on art, music and fashion.

Finally, the alter ego that started it all, the Fresno Tacos, returns to Chukchansi Park for the weekend of July 22-24 as part of "Tacos Weekend". This year's Tacos colorway features purple and black as a tribute to both the Colorado Rockies, Major League affiliate of the Grizzlies, and the team's original 1998 branding.

"We are extremely excited about this year's lineup of alternate identities," said Derek Franks, President of the Grizzlies. "Having the opportunity to pay tribute to so many important aspects of Central Valley culture is a great honor and a fitting way to celebrate our 20th season in downtown Fresno."

Fans will be able to purchase hats and other apparel with the alternate identity logos in the coming months and jersey designs will be released at a later date.

The Fresno Grizzlies season begins on April 8 at Chukchansi Park as the team kicks off their 2022 campaign. Season Ticket deposits are available for only $99 at FresnoGrizzlies.com and are the best way for fans to lock in their seats for this year's games.

