2022 Internships Now Available

Are you a passionate, hard-working and driven college student looking for real-world experience in sports? Then an internship with the Rochester Honkers is for you! The Honkers have severalÂ internships available for both the spring semester and summer season. Honkers interns not only learn what it takes to run a baseball club on a daily basis, but also getÂ the opportunity to workÂ in an exciting, fast-paced environment.

Come work with an established summer collegiate team and connect yourself with a growing league as you gain valuable experience while having a season you'll never forget!

The Rochester Honkers provide you the opportunity to be involvedÂ in every possible aspect of the organization, which may include tickets sales,Â on-field promotions, concessions management, merchandising, media relations, video production and more. Joining our teamÂ also gives you the opportunity to work for a five-time champion of the Northwoods League.

The Honkers season is a fun-filled 72-game schedule with 36 home games at historic Mayo Field. Full-time internships start during the spring semester and run through the summer season.Â Summer internships run approximately from mid-May until the third week of August.Â Housing may also be available for select internships.

All interested candidates should send the appropriate application materials to the email in the listings below, with a follow up phone callÂ to set up a potential interview.

2022 AVAILABLE INTERNSHIPS

We are NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2022 SEASON! The internships listed below may change, and additional internships may be added as necessary. Apply today!

Ticket Sales Internship

Broadcasting & Media Relations Internship

Promotions Internship

Group Sales & Fan Experience Internship

Operations Internship

Video Director Internship

Concessions Management Internship

Former interns have gone on to do the following:

Northwoods League Team General Manager

Northwoods League Team AssistantÂ General Manager

Northwoods League Team Owner

Minnesota Vikings Media Relations Staff

Editor & Team Media Member at Denver Broncos & DenverBroncos.com

PGA Championship Operations Staff

New Mexico State Director of Broadcasting

MiLB Class-A Retail Manager

MiLB Director of Promotions

Minnesota Twins Spring Training Intern

...and much more!

