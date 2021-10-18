Ranking the Top 10 Moments of 2021

October 18, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







EVERY Larks season is a blast, but especially season five! Check out our TOP 10 moments of 2021.

10. Caught In A Pickle. Why are there two pickles on the field?

Getting caught in a pickle as a base runner isn't fun, but fans lined up to get Caught in a Pickle with our fan-favorite on-field game in 2021. Fans went up against two pickles to try and capture the Erbert and Gerbert's box lunch in a game of "keep away." Big hits, flashy plays, and incredible excitement was the best part of the game.

9. Get To The Choppa! We took game ball deliveries to the next level.

On July 24, we wanted to do something BIG to celebrate our GABR (Great American Bike Race) All-Stars, Grant Edwards and Nora Frank. Before the game, we received a visit from our friends at Sanford Health, via a helicopter! They landed in center field to deliver the game ball to Grant and Nora who threw out an AMAZING first pitch.

8. Historic Jersey Auction.Â Not only did we look sweet, but we raised a ton for a good cause.

The Larks debuted five specialty jerseys in 2021, but on July 4 we rocked one of the coolest jerseys we've had yet. With your AMAZING generosity and support, we raised over $10,000 for the Bismarck Mounted Police.Â Better yet, 37 lucky fans walked away with a sweet signed Larks jersey and their generosity helped make a difference in our community.

7. The Biggest Baby Bird EVER. Cue the Lion King music.

Normally, our baby birds tend to be... well, babies. But prior to the game on July 23, Khalid Collymore wanted in on the fun. With the support of his teammate, Spencer Sarringar, Collymore surprised fans with the biggest baby bird in Larks history! We think it was, kind of cute...

6. 1,900 Rowdy Fans. The house was packed and we were rocking.

Having a full house back at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field was something we've longed for since the end of the 2019 season. What better way to bring FUN back to our Flock Members back in full force than a Larks sell-out? Even better - we capped it off with a 10-4 win over the Willmar Stingers on May 31.

5. "Hey now, you're an ALL-STAR" Word to Smashmouth, these stud's games are ON.

Not one, not two, not even three... FOUR Larks were chosen to represent Bismarck in the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game in Mankato, MN in 2021. Jaxon Rosencranz (Augustana), Kam Willman (Univ. of New Mexico), Seth Brewer (Northern St.), and Ryan Bourassa (South Dakota St.) were rewarded for their great performances in the first half. Rosencranz even finished 2nd in the NWL Home Run Derby the night before.

4. Light Up The Dark Side. Whether it was from the lightsabers or the fireworks, the ballpark was LIT.

Not only did fireworks light up the sky with bright bursts of energy,Â but special Larks lightsabers lit up the crowd during Star Wars night on July 23 following a series sweep over the Duluth Huskies. Almost every fan - with a lightsaber in hand - helped kick off the electric Friday Night Firework show, presented by Fetzer Electric.

3. Walk(off) This Way. So many walk-offs. So many memories.

Most coaches yell at you if you walk on the field. But not for the Larks Cole Roberts, Ben Teel, and Khalid Collymore. The Larks won three games in 2021 via the walk-off, but none bigger than Roberts RBI double that helped them top the Eau Claire Express. His clutch double into left field snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Express.

2. Jaxon Steals Home. The Larks outfielder made magic happen.

The success rate of stealing home with two outs is 35.7%. Jaxon Rosencranz, with an astounding success rate of 84%, stole home and one lucky fan won $20,000 towards a new home or plot of land thanks to the Steal Home Promotion, courtesy of our friends at Knutson Realty.

1. Enshrined For Eternity. Ulrich's induction to the Larks HOF.

After four years roaming the outfield for the Larks, Wyatt Ulrich received the highest honor in the organization when he became the first player to be inducted into the Larks Hall Of Fame on July 26. He will forever be enshrined in Bismarck baseball history.

Have a favorite moment we missed? Maybe you think one moment is too high on the list?

Let us know on social media (@bismarcklarks) and use the hashtag #Top10Larks21Â and we might change our list...

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.